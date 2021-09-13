The New Bosses 2021: Emma Greco, AEG Presents France

Continuing a series of interviews with the 2021 New Bosses, IQ speaks to Emma Greco, promoter at AEG Presents France

The New Bosses 2021 – the latest edition of IQ’s annual celebration of the brightest young talent in the live business today, as voted for by their peers – was published in IQ 103 this month, revealing the 12 promising promoters, bookers, agents, entrepreneurs that make up this year’s list.

To get to know this year’s cohort a little better, IQ conducted interviews with each one of 2021’s New Bosses, discovering their greatest inspirations and pinpointing the reasons for their success.

After internships at the likes of Aiken Promotions in Ireland, and Nuits de Fourvière festival in Lyon, Emma Greco joined Le Periscope in her hometown of Grenoble, France, in 2015, having graduated with a BSc in economics and a Masters in culture from Grenoble University.

Working as a booking agent, she handled domestic acts such as Baden Baden, Joyce Jonathan and Fréro Delavega across Latin America, Asia and Russia, as well as working on productions from small clubs to arenas and festivals throughout France.

In 2018, she moved to Paris to become a promoter at Super, working on both domestic and international acts.

In 2019, Greco joined AEG Presents France and has developed the roster by signing new acts such as Rina Sawayama, Griff, Zoe Wees, Benee, Beabadoobee and Daði Freyr.

You found some amazing internships early on – what advice could you give to others on getting some good experience?

Getting an internship is not easy when you’re at university or when you’ve just graduated, but if you’re determined enough, you will get there. And when you do, make the most of it! Be curious, ask questions, seize every opportunity, talk to people, start building your network – it will take you places.

You’ve made the switch from agent to promoter. Was that a difficult learning curve?

I’ve had experienced colleagues to learn from and was given the freedom and trust to find my own place, which made the transition easier. It is important to have a good insight into everyone’s role in the industry, it has taught me to be more patient and understanding.

“It is important to have a good insight into everyone’s role in the industry”

Have you been able to do anything during the pandemic to strengthen your career credentials?

I had a career assessment toward the beginning of the pandemic and it really helped me work on strengths and weaknesses and set goals for the future, one of them being to make it onto the New Bosses list!

What do you see yourself doing in five years’ time?

Finding tomorrow’s best new artists and promoting arena shows.

What are you most looking forward to in the year ahead?

Finally seeing all the shows we’ve worked so hard on putting together. It has been so frustrating not to be able to see the results.

What one thing would you like to change to make the live music industry a better place?

I would like to see more women in leading positions. There’s still a long way to go but I believe we, especially the younger generation, have the power to change things.

