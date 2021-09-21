Muse go virtual reality in 3D immersive concert

From today, Muse fan will be able to immerse themselves in a mixed-reality performance combining concert footage and virtual world socialising, thanks to virtual entertainment app Stageverse.

Muse’s Simulation Theory: Virtual Experience was filmed in 6K at the group’s sold-out July 2019 show at Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium (67,829-cap.) and offers 360-degree 3D views and 16 viewpoints to choose from.

The full two-hour show is available for free for an unspecified limited period via the mobile app (available on IOS and Android) and in Virtual Reality via the Oculus Quest App Lab. Fans can dress their avatar selves in outfits from Muse – including frontman Matt Bellamy’s jacket – and fashion house Balmain Paris.

Stageverse is a “social metaverse” platform combining 3D virtual venues, interactive experiences, and the ability for fans to communicate with each other. The app was created by Stage Inc, the entertainment technology company founded in 2017 by Tim Ricker and Claire Seidler. Forthcoming events include an interactive exhibition with visual artist Shantell Martin, and an exhibition called Neon Dreams.

In a statement, Bellamy said: “The music of Simulation Theory was conceived as a 50/50 blend of analogue and electronic instruments, so our goal has always been to create experiences that redefine the human role in programming and technology. We can’t wait for our fans to be able to truly immerse themselves in our Simulation Theory world and take full advantage of everything that the Stageverse experience will offer.”

“Virtual spaces are more relevant to our daily life than ever as we all search for new ways to share experiences and connect with each other in real-time that goes beyond the chat window.” Stageverse CEO Tim Ricker

Ricker said: “Virtual spaces are more relevant to our daily life than ever as we all search for new ways to share experiences and connect with each other in real-time that goes beyond the chat window. We’re proud to introduce the next chapter of virtual entertainment with Stageverse, which allows you to participate outside of physical limitations and engage with contemporary creators in innovative, unexpected ways through the ubiquitous access of mobile phones and the next generation of devices.

“The growth of future-culture will be defined by how elements of the familiar, like going to a concert or brick-and-mortar shopping, are seamlessly integrated into wholly new experiences, which we’re excited to introduce at Muse’s Virtual Experience.”

