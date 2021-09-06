Massive Attack rallies gov for carbon emissions plan

UK band Massive Attack have commissioned academics to examine the most efficient ways of reducing the live industry's carbon impact
The call comes after the band commissioned a report on carbon emissions in the live music business which includes a number of recommendations
British band Massive Attack are calling on the government to introduce a plan to cut carbon emissions in the live music business.
It comes after the band commissioned the University of Manchester for a report on the issue using their tour data.
The result of the report is a resource entitled ‘Roadmap To Super Low Carbon Live Music’ which is designed to support the sector’s reduction of emissions in line with the UN Paris Agreement.
While the report makes a number of recommendations for sectors across the live industry, Massive Attack’s Robert del Naja (aka 3D) says the sector ultimately needs more government support in order to achieve its goal.
“Our sector is operating in a government void”
“Our sector is operating in a government void,” says Robert del Naja (aka 3D), Massive Attack. “Nine weeks out of COP26, where is the industrial plan, or any plan at all, for the scale of transformation that’s required for the UK economy and society?
“Fossil fuel companies seem to have no problem at all getting huge subsidies from government, but where is the plan for investment in clean battery technology, clean infrastructure or decarbonised food supply for a live music sector that generates £4.6 billion for the economy every year & employs more than 200k dedicated people? It simply doesn’t exist.”
The report lists a number of actions for local and national governments including:
“We hope that this roadmap can help to catalyse change by outlining the scale of action required”
Some of the key recommendations for the live music industry include:
Professor Carly McLachlan from the University of Manchester’s Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, says: “We hope that this roadmap can help to catalyse change by outlining the scale of action required and how this maps across the different elements of a tour. To reduce emissions in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change, touring practices need to be reassembled differently as the industry emerges from the significant challenges that the pandemic has created.
“This starts from the very inception of a tour and requires the creativity and innovation of artists, managers, promoters, designers and agents to be unleashed to establish new ways of planning and delivering live music tours.”
The full report can be found here.
