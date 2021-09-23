Livestream platform Mandolin acquires rival NoonChorus

Launched in 2020, NoonChorus has hosted more than 600 virtual shows by artists including Angel Olsen and Future Islands

The livestreaming market has consolidated further with the acquisition of NoonChorus by US-based startup Mandolin.

Launched by brothers Andrew and Alex Jensen, NoonChorus has hosted more than 600 virtual shows by artists including Angel Olsen, Future Islands, Fleet Foxes, Bright Eyes and Parquet Courts, grossing a reported $4 million in ticket sales.

Both companies were founded amid the live shutdown of spring 2020.

“Like Mandolin, NoonChorus was born out of the pandemic,” said Mandolin CEO and co-founder Mary Kay-Huse in a blog post.

“They’re young and fast-moving, but knowledgeable and respectful of tradition – their team carrying years of industry experience and connections to help guide the industry toward a more prosperous future. They hold themselves, their shows, and partners to a high standard to deliver best-in-class services.

“All of this has allowed their company to generate not just an impressive, highly engaged fan base, but a network of artists and partners to supply those fans with the experiences they crave. The company is also just full of great people who we want on our team.”

“We’ve set our goals high – building a platform for clients to not just put on great shows, but to execute data-driven strategies”

Kay-Huse said the firm’s ‘playbook’ for hybrid concerts were more valuable than ever for artists and event creators coming out of Covid-19.

“We’ve set our goals high – building a platform for clients to not just put on great shows, but to execute data-driven business strategies enabled with critical fan and business insights,” she said.

“With each show, artist teams, venues, festivals and brands everywhere will access event-level data and fan insights to propel their business forward.

In the summer, Mandolin launched Live+, its platform of new products and enhancements built specifically for the “hybrid event future” of concerts and festivals”.

“Live+ – the digital amplification of in-person concerts – will become ubiquitous,” added Kay-Huse. “And this acquisition is just the beginning.”

The deal marks the latest move in the rapidly developing livestream market. Live Nation acquired a majority stake in Veeps, the ticketed livestreaming platform developed by Good Charlotte’s Joel and Benji Madden, in early 2021.

