Live Nation reveals details on Download Germany

Live Nation GSA (Germany, Switzerland, Austria) has revealed more details about the inaugural edition of Download Germany.

The promoter today (14 September) revealed that US heavy metal band Metallica will headline the 2022 event, which will be the band’s only concert in Germany next year.

Metallica will be joined by heavyweights Five Finger Death Punch and Sabaton, both of which will be a 2022 festival exclusive for Germany.

Up to 10 acts will perform on a huge double stage at Download Germany, according to GSA, and more than 70,000 guests are expected to attend.

It was previously revealed that Download Germany will take place on 24 June 2022 at the Hockenheimring, a motor racing circuit situated in the Rhine valley near the town of Hockenheim, which Live Nation GSA head Marek Lieberberg has prior experience with.

Advance ticket sales for Download Germany will start on 17 September at 12:00 CET, including passes for the interior of the racing track, as well as passes for the south stand.

The promoter revealed today that interior tickets cost €139 including parking and pre-sale fee and south stand tickets cost €159 including parking and advance booking fee.

Download Germany will be the UK brand’s fourth sister event. Other sites are Download Australia, which would have debuted in 2020, Download Madrid and Download France in Paris (both of which last took place in 2019).

