fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Live Nation reveals details on Download Germany

The promoter has shared information on headliners, capacity and ticket prices for the German edition of the UK’s premiere rock event

By IQ on 14 Sep 2021

Metallica will headline the inaugural Download Germany in 2022

Metallica will headline the inaugural Download Germany in 2022


image © Wikimedia Commons/Tommy Holl

Live Nation GSA (Germany, Switzerland, Austria) has revealed more details about the inaugural edition of Download Germany.

The promoter today (14 September) revealed that US heavy metal band Metallica will headline the 2022 event, which will be the band’s only concert in Germany next year.

Metallica will be joined by heavyweights Five Finger Death Punch and Sabaton, both of which will be a 2022 festival exclusive for Germany.

Up to 10 acts will perform on a huge double stage at Download Germany, according to GSA, and more than 70,000 guests are expected to attend.

Up to 10 acts will perform on a huge double stage at Download Germany and more than 70,000 guests are expected to attend

It was previously revealed that Download Germany will take place on 24 June 2022 at the Hockenheimring, a motor racing circuit situated in the Rhine valley near the town of Hockenheim, which Live Nation GSA head Marek Lieberberg has prior experience with.

Advance ticket sales for Download Germany will start on 17 September at 12:00 CET, including passes for the interior of the racing track, as well as passes for the south stand.

The promoter revealed today that interior tickets cost €139 including parking and pre-sale fee and south stand tickets cost €159 including parking and advance booking fee.

Download Germany will be the UK brand’s fourth sister event. Other sites are Download Australia, which would have debuted in 2020, Download Madrid and Download France in Paris (both of which last took place in 2019).

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|10 Sep 2021

SJM’s Chris York awarded for ‘outstanding contribution’

news|10 Sep 2021

Scottish parliament approves vaccine passports

news|13 Sep 2021

Live Nation resumes acquisition of Ocesa for $444m

news|13 Sep 2021

Copenhagen to gain ‘top-tier’ music venue

feature|10 Sep 2021

The New Bosses 2021: Will Marshall, Primary/ICM

The essential live music business newsletter