news

Europe’s first stadium show since Covid-19 sells out

The Minds of 99 will perform to 50,000 people at the National Stadium in Copenhagen, the day after Denmark's restrictions are abolished

By IQ on 06 Sep 2021

The Minds of 99 performing at Roskilde Festival, Denmark

The Minds of 99 performing at Roskilde Festival, Denmark


image © Wikimedia Commons/Kim Matthäi Leland

Live Nation Denmark has announced the first full-capacity stadium show in Europe since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The sold-out show will see Danish post-punk band, The Minds of 99, perform to 50,000 people at the National Stadium (aka Parken) in Copenhagen.

The concert is slated to take place in the Danish capital on 11 September, a day after the Danish government drops all remaining Covid-19 restrictions.

This means attendees will be able to enjoy the show without social distancing, wearing masks or showing Covid-19 certification.

Ulrik Orum-Petersen, promoter at Live Nation Denmark, told IQ that it’s a “historic day” for the European live music industry.

“[This is] a manifestation of the strong fan confidence towards our industry… it gives our whole industry incredible optimism”

“It’s also a manifestation of the strong fan confidence towards our industry and it gives our whole industry an incredible optimism and strong faith in a bright future ahead,” Orum-Petersen added.

The Minds of 99 say: “This concert has turned into something far greater than The Minds of 99. It’s about what the whole world has been through the last year and a half. It is about the full reopening of live music in Denmark. The live music that so many people live and breathe for. It’s not about us anymore. It is beautiful.”

Denmark is the EU’s third-most vaccinated country, according to Our World in Data, with 71% of the population having received two shots.

The high vaccination rate prompted the government to start the rollback of restrictions at the beginning of this month.

After 10 September, the Danish government will no longer categorise Covid-19 as a “socially critical disease” or legally impose any Covid-19 restrictions.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ's free email digest of essential live music industry news.

