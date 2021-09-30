Live Nation extends artist discovery platform to Australia

The platform, which is live in the US, UK, China and NZ, has played a part in launching the careers of Dua Lipa, Halsey, Benee and Yungblud

Live Nation has announced the expansion of its global artist discovery platform Ones To Watch to Australia.

Currently live in the US, UK, China and New Zealand, the Ones to Watch platform introduces new artists and their music to fans globally via exclusive interviews, playlists, live performances, and other music content.

The platform has played a part in kickstarting the careers of global stars including Dua Lipa, Halsey, Benee and Yungblud.

Ones to Watch Australia will launch as an interactive digital platform and a live showcase, in collaboration with the government of South Australia’s Music Development Office, and Music SA.

The platform will showcase rising new talent within Australia, including musicians, bands, and producers, who will be provided with support to help launch their careers through Live Nation’s global network.

“By launching the platform in Australia, emerging artists are able to reach both local and global music fans at a fast pace”

The invite-only showcase is set to be held at Adelaide’s Lion Arts Factory on 8 October and will include performances from local acts Colourblind, East AV3 and Teenage Joans.

The night will feature three of South Australia’s 2021 Robert Stigwood Fellowship Recipients, and is taking place as an invitation-only segment of Music SA’s annual industry showcase event, Scouted. Fans will get the chance to win tickets to the event.

The event will be the first in a series of regular quarterly events as part of Ones to Watch, intended to introduce emerging artists to key industry professionals and local fans.

Chris Akavi, Live Nation promoter and Ones to Watch curator, says: “Ones to Watch has played an important part in developing some of today’s biggest breakout stars.

“By launching the platform in Australia, emerging artists are able to reach both local and global music fans at an incredibly fast pace. The Ones to Watch program and Live Nation are proud to be growing a platform that shines a light on up and coming talent and helps them to get on stages across the country.”

The Ones to Watch scheme in neighbouring country New Zealand has delivered four showcase events featuring 13 emerging artists and 45 pieces of ‘unique artist content’ which have reached 8.7 million to date.

