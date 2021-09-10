Kings of Leon to send an NFT into space

The band are teaming up with Elon Musk-founded SpaceX to have their live recording of 'Time in Disguise' played onboard Inspiration4

American rock band Kings of Leon will become the first act to send an NFT (non-fungible token) into space.

The band are teaming up with the Elon Musk-founded SpaceX, which is preparing to send the all-civilian Inspiration4 crew on a three-day orbit.

The band’s NFT – a new, live recording of their track ‘Time in Disguise’ – will be played onboard via an iPhone on 15 September.

The NFT is up for auction now, with proceeds going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Bidding for the NFT starts at US$50,000, and the winner will receive both the NFT itself and the iPhone that gets sent up

Bidding for the NFT starts at US$50,000, and the winner will receive both the NFT itself and the iPhone that gets sent up to space.

The NFT is part of a wider auction – which includes limited edition space merchandise – to help raise $200 million for the hospital.

“It means so much to us to be a part of this historic moment,” Kings of Leon told People. “When we wrote and recorded ‘Time in Disguise’ in the studio, we always thought it had a spacy feel to it and then the visuals from our live show have that vibe, as well.”

“To now have that song and those images be a part of something as historic as this is really cool, and having it raise money for a cause we’ve always cared so much about, makes it even better,” the band adds.

Earlier this year, Kings of Leon generated more than $2 million from a collection of non-fungible tokens, titled ‘NFT Yourself’.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.