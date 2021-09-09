IFF ’21: WME, CAA, Marshall, MVT complete schedule

The stage is set for this year's edition of the International Festival Forum, which returns to London this September for the sixth physical edition

The full schedule for the 2021 edition of the International Festival Forum (IFF) is now complete, with the final addition of WME, CAA, Marshall Live and Music Venue Trust.

WME, CAA and Marshall Live join a line-up of partner agencies which already includes 13 Artists, ATC Live, Earth Agency, ICM Partners, ITB, Paradigm Agency, Primary Talent International, UTA and X-ray Touring.

It has also been revealed that for one night only, IFF has partnered with Music Venue Trust (MVT) to present the final night of their recent Revive Live tour, which is supported by the National Lottery.

Replacing the usual closing party on the Thursday night of IFF (19:30 – late), MVT will present five unique artist showcases.

The completed schedule also includes a double keynote interview with Melvin Benn and Folkert Koopmans, as well as an array of sessions with high-profile speakers.

Joining IQ Magazine‘s Gordon Masson on The Therapy Session will be Earth agent and co-founder Claire Courtney (UK), as well as Mercury Wheels @ Live Nation’s head promoter, Barnaby Harrod (ES).

The Roaring 20s welcomes chair Clementine Bunel, agent at Paradigm. She will join the previously announced Jim King (AEG Presents), and new additions; Lowlands Festival Director Eric van Eerdenburg (NL); WME agent Andy Duggan (UK); and Primary Talent International/Decked Out! agent Martje Kremers (UK).

Whilst on The Agency Business 2021, previously announced chair Anna Sjölund and One Fiinix Live’s Jon Ollier will be joined by ATC Live agent and founder Alex Bruford (UK) and Mad Cool festival booker Cindy Castillo (ES).

Finally, virtual panel Counting the Cost of Brexit welcomes UTA agent James Wright (UK) to a lineup that already includes Marshall Arts’ Craig Stanley, Anita Debaere from Pearle* and Annabella Coldrick (MMF UK).

Some 500 delegates are expected to attend this year’s IFF, which returns to Camden, north London, for the sixth in-person edition.

After going online only in 2020, the International Festival Forum will return this September as a physical, non-socially distanced event, complemented by an online pass for delegates who are unable to travel.

The first major live music industry gathering in 18 months, IFF 2021 will kick off with the opening party on Tuesday 28 September and end late on Thursday 30 September.

New for this year will be an online element that allows all delegates to watch back every conference session on demand for up to 30 days after the event. For anyone who can’t travel to London, meanwhile, an online-only registration is also available.

Over 250 music festivals have already confirmed their attendance at IFF 2021, with a quarter of tickets sold with nearly three months to go.

Discounted summer rate passes for IFF, which include meals, drinks and more, are available now for £315, with prices set to increase in a week’s time. Click here for more info.

