Festival & agency worlds set to meet next week

600 delegates from 40 countries will attend IFF for the first live music meeting in 18 months

There’s just a week to go until doors open for the International Festival Forum (IFF), the live music industry’s first major get-together since the pandemic.

While 600 delegates from 40 countries head to London from 28-30 September to meet in person, many more are joining online.

The invitation-only event for booking agents and festival bookers features showcase performances from artists represented by agencies including ITB, Earth Agency, Paradigm, Primary Talent and ICM Partners, Marshall Live, X-Ray, and ATC Live.

Among the conference panels will be a keynote talk where leading industry titans Festival Republic chief Melvin Benn and FKP Scorpio head Folkert Koopmans will be quizzed by Maria May, Head Of Electronic Music/International at CAA.

In the opening panel on 29 September, chair Gordon Masson will be joined by Claire Courtney from Earth Agency and Barnaby Harrod of Mercury Wheels @ Live Nation to discuss how the industry bounces back after the pandemic. Later that day, Clementine Bunel of Paradigm will be joined by Andy Duggan of WME, Jim King from AEG Presents, Martje Kremers of Primary Talent International / Decked Out! and Eric van Eerdenburg from Lowlands, to discuss what the future holds.

Before the keynote on 30 September, Live Nation’s Anna Sjölund will be joined by panellists Alex Bruford, ATC Live, Carlos Abreu from UTA, Cindy Castillo of Mad Cool Festival, and Jon Ollier from One Fiinix Live to discuss key issues for the agency business in the coming years.

Online-only discussions include topics such as the climate crisis, the future of music festivals, post-pandemic festival insurance, and Brexit.

There are a handful of tickets remaining. Get yours at iff.rocks.

