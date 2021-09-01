Eventim UK chairman to step down

Nick Blackburn will leave the British subsidiary at the end of this month after a decade spent in the role of chairman

CTS Eventim has announced that Nick Blackburn is stepping down from his post as chairman of Eventim UK on 30 September 2021.

Blackburn joined the British subsidiary of the pan-European live entertainment giant in June 2011, two years after it launched.

At the London-based ticketing company, Nick was responsible for Eventim’s business development in the UK and Ireland. He was previously chairman and CEO of See Tickets in the UK.

“I have enjoyed my time at Eventim which turned out to be longer than I originally expected,” says Nick Blackburn.

“I would not leave until there was a strong management structure in place which could take the company forward”

“I informed Klaus-Peter Schulenberg [CEO of CTS Eventim] of my intentions last March as by then I had introduced John Gibson and Martin Fitzgerald to the company, both now managing directors at Eventim UK, thus keeping my promise that I would not leave until there was a strong management structure in place which could take the company forward.

“I am now free to move on to consultancy work, to spend more time on an educational charity of which I am a trustee and complete some items in my bucket list especially in travel.”

Schulenberg added: “Over the past ten years, Nick has taken Eventim UK forward and strengthened its position in this important market. In addition, I would like to thank him for setting the course for the continued positive development of our company in the UK. I wish Nick all the best for his future.”

