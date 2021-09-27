Earth Agency’s Rebecca Prochnik switches to UTA

The Earth Agency founder, who has guided the live careers of acts such as Skepta, AJ Tracey and JME, joins UTA as director of creative strategy, UK

Senior music agent Rebecca Prochnik has joined UTA as director of creative strategy, UK music.

Prochnik, who will be based in London, was previously at Earth Agency, which she founded in 2014, and represented a roster of independent artists including Skepta, AJ Tracey, JME, Deerhunter, Vanishing Twin, Kode 9 and Black Lips.

“The times we’re living through have expanded all manner of approaches and perspectives across the board,” says Prochnik.

“I’m delighted by this unique opportunity to combine energies with the incredible, in-depth universe of UTA to lift the roof and broaden the pathways in what is an immensely transformative time for artists and agents alike.”

“Rebecca has an unparalleled reputation for helping independent talent break into the mainstream music landscape, and she has demonstrated exceptional creativity and entrepreneurship throughout her career,” says Obi Asika, co-head of UTA’s UK office.

“She has achieved great success in her leadership of the Earth Agency, and we are thrilled to welcome her to UTA.”

Earlier this year, UTA acquired Echo Location Talent Agency, which was founded and led by Asika. The deal brought artists including Diplo, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Alesso, Wizkid into the UTA fold for international representation.

Asika now leads UTA’s UK office alongside Neil Warnock.

