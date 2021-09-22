fbpx

news

EAA adds Spain’s Navarra Arena to membership

The 11,800-capacity Navarra Arena boosts EAA's membership to 34 arenas across 20 European countries

By IQ on 22 Sep 2021

Navarra Arena, Spain

Navarra Arena, Spain


The European Arenas Association (EAA) is welcoming Spain’s Navarra Arena (capacity. 11,800) as a new member.

The multifunctional, purpose-built arena opened in Pamplona, northern Spain, in September 2018.

Equipped with the ‘latest technology designed to enhance the efficiency of spaces’, the venue hosts a variety of national and international cultural, sporting, recreational and corporate events.

The addition of Navarra Arena boosts EAA’s membership to 34 arenas across 20 European countries.

“The strength of the EAA comes from the diversity of our members”

The Palacio Vistalegre (Madrid) and the Palau Sant Jordi (Barcelona) are the EAA’s only other Spanish members.

“The strength of the EAA comes from the diversity of our members,” says John Langford, EAA president.

“As we exit the restrictions of the pandemic and look forward to the restart of sport, live music and entertainment programmes in our arenas we are grateful for the shared knowledge and best practice built between us, knowing that having this means we can keep providing great entertainment safely for all those who use our spaces.”

The EAA recently spoke to IQ about how its members plan to get back up and running following the onset of Covid.19. Subscribers can read the full feature here.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

