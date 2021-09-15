Building(s) for the future: Introducing the new arenas

As the live entertainment industry prepares for what could be the busiest years in its history, IQ looks at some of the new area projects that promise to take indoor shows to the next level. From Oak View Group’s groundbreaking Climate Pledge Arena to MSG’s spheres in London and Las Vegas, below you’ll find an extensive guide of the arenas set to open in the next five years and beyond.

2021

Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, US)

Oak View Group

Naming sponsor: Amazon

Purpose: Sport and live entertainment

Opening date: October 2021

Configurations: 18,100 total. Capacities for different events will vary

Cost to build: $1billion (€0.85bn) of private investment

Design: Populous. McLennan Design advised on green/ sustainability features

Partnerships: Amazon’s The Climate Pledge, Alaska Airlines, Coors Light, Symetra, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, WaFd Bank, Verizon and Ticketmaster

Special features:

■ Expected to be the first net zero carbon certified arena in the world and will harness the power of sports and entertainment to inspire change on the climate crises.

■ OVG has respectfully retained the iconic roof of the Seattle Center Coliseum, originally built for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair and designed by renowned architect Paul Thiry.

“There is no question that the state of our planet is a critical issue for all of us. We have a responsibility to future generations to try to leave them with a better world. We love that Amazon is using its naming rights for a cause we care deeply about – this partnership is a visionary step for the facilities business and sport and music industries. Our goal is to be the most progressive, responsible, and sustainable venue in the world. It is not just about one arena – it’s a platform for us to step up and heal our planet.” – Tim Leiweke, CEO, Oak View Group.

“[Climate Pledge Arena’s] goal is to be the most progressive, responsible, and sustainable venue in the world”

UBS Arena (New York, US)

Oak View Group

Naming sponsor: UBS signed on for a 20-year naming rights deal worth $250million (€213m)

Purpose: Made for music and built for hockey

Opening date: Autumn 2021

Configurations: 18,500 total. NHL capacity: 17,000. Concert capacity: 18,500

Cost to build: $1.5bn (€1.3bn)

Design: Populous

Partnerships: UBS, Northwell Health, Verizon, Heineken, Dime and Ticketmaster

Special features:

■ State-of-the-art sound system that leverages sophisticated engineering acoustics to amplify the audio experience.

■ The first venue of its kind in New York to be eligible to achieve certification under the LEED V4 Building Design + Construction rating system while featuring state-of-the-art sustainable technology.

■ Arena displays will include the largest scoreboard in New York with industry-leading high-definition technology and two levels of high-resolution LED ribbon boards.

■ The utilisation of the Verizon 5G Ultra-Wideband network.

“We like to call this arena ‘the next most famous arena for the next century’. It will be the last great arena that will be built in all of our lifetimes in the New York City area. – Tim Leiweke, CEO, Oak View Group.

“UBS Arena will be the last great arena that will be built in all of our lifetimes”

Coca-Cola Music Hall (Puerto Rico)

ASM Global

Naming sponsor: Coca-Cola

Purpose: Coca-Cola Music Hall has a flexible and innovative design that will cater to a wide range of events, including concerts, family shows, boxing matches, corporate events, and much more

Opening date: 14 August 2021

Configurations: Up to 5,000 guests

Cost to build: $40m

Programming: Beatriz Colón

Special features: Coca-Cola Music Hall is the first medium-sized venue in Puerto Rico.

2022

MTS Live Arena (Moscow, Russia)

ASM Global

Naming sponsor: MTS (Mobile TeleSystems PJSC)

Purpose: Music, sports (basketball, MMA, etc), corporate events

Opening date: Q1 2022

Configurations: Standing floor, seated lower bowl, suites, upper bowl; or all seated; or banquet tables on the floor, seated lower level, suites, upper bowl

Cost to build: TBC

Design: HOK, Gensler

Financial backers: Private investment

Programming: AEG and ASM Global

Special features: Best rigging capacity in the country: up to 200 tons in total with a 4.5 ton point load

Partnerships: Ticketland (ticketing company owned by the naming rights partner); Bose (sound equipment); Compass Group (venue-wide catering); and AB InBev/Efes, L-wine, and Ahmad Tea (beverages).

“We are confident that a thriving, beautiful city like Moscow needs this one-of-a-kind new venue, which will be in demand for all European tours once the business is back to normal. No expense has been spared to create the world-class amenities and ultimate convenience for the artists and the fans.” – Rick Krezwick, ASM Global.

“We are confident that a thriving, beautiful city like Moscow needs this one-of-a-kind [MTS Live Arena]”

Swansea Arena (Swansea, Wales)

Ambassador Theatre Group

Naming sponsor: TBC

Purpose: Live music, comedy, theatre, sports, e-sports and conferences

Opening date: Early 2022

Configurations: 2,151 seated. 3,500 seated/standing. 2,500 standing only. 750 seated in section separated by auditorium wall

Cost to build: The Swansea Arena forms part of the £135m (€158m) Copr Bay phase one district that also includes a 1.1-acre coastal park, a landmark bridge, new homes, car parking and spaces for leisure and hospitality businesses

Design: Friedrich Ludewig of Acme

Financial backers: Swansea Council and the Swansea Bay City Deal. The Swansea Bay City Deal is an investment in nine programmes and projects across the Swansea Bay City region. It’s funded by the UK Government, the Welsh Government, the public sector and the private sector

Programming: Ambassador Theatre Group

Partnerships: TBC

Special features: Over 1,600 gold-coloured panels are being fitted around the outside of Swansea Arena, complete with over 95,000 LED lights. These will enable the screening of the light shows, as well as the potential to promote upcoming shows, concerts and other events.

“Located within touching distance of our world-class seafront, Swansea Arena will be among the best facilities of its kind. The stunning, gold-coloured LED skin surrounding the attraction also means the arena is in keeping with the digital age, with top quality Wi-Fi being made available there for visitors too.” – Councilor Rob Stewart, leader, Swansea Council.

“Ambassador Theatre Group is incredibly excited to be operating the brand-new state-of-the-art Swansea Arena. Not only because we are able to play a part in the incredible regeneration that is happening in the city, but to also bring artists and events to the area that have never had the opportunity to before. The venue is incredibly flexible and can host a great range of shows and events – we can’t wait to get the doors open!” – Lisa Mart, general manager, Swansea Arena.

“Located within touching distance of our world-class seafront, Swansea Arena will be among the best facilities of its kind”

Coachella Valley Arena (California, US)

Oak View Group

Naming sponsor: TBD

Purpose: AHL Hockey, concerts, and family shows

Opening date: Autumn 2022

Configurations: 11,679 for concerts, 9,918 for hockey, 10,815 for basketball and other sporting events. The lower bowl of the venue will seat close to 8,000

Cost to build: $290m (€247m)

Design: Populous. McLennan Design advised on green/ sustainability features

Financial backers: Privately financed by Oak View Group

Partnerships: Ticketmaster, Live Nation, Verizon, Alaska Airlines

Special features:

■ 300,000-square foot arena.

■ 20 suites.

■ A 145-capacity private club.

■ A pair of VIP clubs and a premium concourse club that seats 590.

“[Moody Center] should be the first place the biggest bands in the world want to play”

Moody Center (Austin, US)

Oak View Group, Live Nation/C3 Presents

Naming sponsor: Moody Foundation

Purpose: Live music, family shows, community events and sports Opening date: Spring 2022

Configurations: 15,000+ seat venue with the largest event floor in the US

Cost to build: $338m (€228m)

Design: Gensler

Financial backers: Privately financed through a partnership between Oak View Group, Live Nation/C3 Presents, actor Matthew McConaughey, and the University of Texas at Austin

Programming: Live Nation in conjunction with subsidiary C3 Presents

Special features: Designed specifically for concerts, this modern arena will provide state-of-the-art amenities and top-tier hospitality for artists and fans.

“As a proud alumnus and professor at the University of Texas, I’m honoured, now as minister of culture, to convey what a special place the university and the city of Austin are through the design and hospitality of the new Moody Center. It should be the first place the biggest bands in the world want to play, but the last place a visiting basketball team wants to play.” – Matthew McConaughey.

Tech Port Arena will have a first-class in-house sound system

Tech Port Center + Arena (San Antonio, US)

ASM Global

Naming sponsor: TBC (imminent)

Purpose: The Tech Port Arena will host national touring concerts, comedy, Ted Talks, regional/national conferences, product launches, and regional/national/international e-sport events supporting the aerospace, cyber security, and robotics tenants located at Port San Antonio.

Opening date: April 2022

Configurations: The arena will have 3,200 seats on two levels that will include 1,200 retractable seats that can host GA full-floor shows, seated configurations, and banquets.

Cost to build: $60m

Design: RVK Architects

Financial backers: American Triple I Partners, Port San Antonio

Programming: ASM Global will operate the venue and it will be an open venue to all promoters. Tech Port will co-promote or buy direct from agents.

Special features: ■ Tech Port Arena will have a first-class in-house sound system, 60’ LED wall for performances, and a lighting system that will include a 7.1 surround sound system in the arena for conferences, e-sports and music events.

■ Tech Port Center and Arena will also have a seven-day-a-week restaurant and bar experience to support the 15,000 employees that work at Port San Antonio, which will have live bands and DJs hosting after-hours events and festivals.

■ E-sports will be a large part of the complex, which will have a LAN centre and the first e-sport-focused, 60 station, LAN/Arena complex built in the US.

■ The building will be the first test site for the Genesis Water System, which converts air to water and will be a lifesaver for millions of people around the world looking for water in any environment.

Partnerships: TBC

2023

Co-op Live (Manchester, UK)

Oak View Group

Naming sponsor: A 15-year partnership with the Co-op to bring one of the most planet-friendly arenas in Europe to east Manchester

Purpose: Live music, sports, comedy, awards, and family entertainment events

Opening date: 2023

Configurations: 23,500-capacity, making it the UK’s biggest venue

Cost to build: £350m (€409m), 100% privately financed

Design: Populous

Financial backers: Oak View Group and City Football Group (CFG) are equal joint venture partners and investors in Co-op Live, along with Harry Styles as an investor

Partnerships: Ticketmaster will be providing digital ticketing technology

Special features:

■ Smart bowl design providing an intimate experience for fans and ‘black box’ for artists.

■ Innovative LED programmable halo around the building facade.

■ A football-pitch-and-a-half of solar panels on its roof.

■ Ten tennis courts creating a green biodiverse ring.

■ 100% rainwater harvesting.

■ 100% electric.

■ Targeting zero-waste to support carbon neutral goals.

■ Sustainable food sourcing via local producers. electric.

■ Local supply chain for the build creating jobs and apprentices.

“I am incredibly proud to be partnering with OVG on their plans for Co-op Live. Manchester is an incredible city, filled with incredible people, and I couldn’t be happier to be involved in their project. It feels very much like coming home.” – Harry Styles.

“Manchester is an incredible city, filled with incredible people, and I couldn’t be happier to be involved in [Co-op Live]”

MSG Sphere at the Venetian (Las Vegas, US)

MSG Entertainment

Purpose: Attractions, concert residencies, corporate events, award shows, product launches and select sporting events

Opening date: 2023

Configurations: Scalable capacity of approximately 17,500 seated to 20,000 with a mix of seated and standing

Design: The vision for MSG Sphere, including its design, is being driven by a talented team at MSG Entertainment, which has also brought on board Populous, one of the world’s most acclaimed design and architectural firms, to help make MSG Entertainment’s vision a reality – both in Las Vegas and London

Special features:

■ Fully programmable LED exterior – creating a digital showcase for artists, brands and partners.

■ The highest resolution LED screen on Earth – an immersive display plane that will wrap up, over, and behind the audience at a resolution over 100 times that of a high-definition television.

■ Advanced acoustics system delivering crystal clear audio to every guest.

■ The system will use a variety of technologies including beamforming, enabling audio to be directed to specific locations in the bowl at a volume that remains constant – from point of origin to destination. This means two people – sitting in different seat sections – could hear completely different things, adding to the possibilities for a truly customised experience.

■ An infrasound haptic system that will use deep vibrations so guests can “feel” the experience.

■ A new architecture for connectivity that delivers more than 25 megabits per second for every guest – enabling a broader range of content and greater interaction.

“The renders of the [Kai Tak Sports Park] provide a tantalising glimpse as to what that experience will look and feel like”

Kai Tak Sports Park (Hong Kong)

ASM Global

Naming sponsor: TBC

Purpose: Live entertainment, sport, conferences, seminars, meetings, exhibitions and trade shows

Opening date: Late 2023

Configurations: 10,000 maximum capacity with retractable seating systems to provide as much flexibility as possible.

Cost to build: HK$30bn (€3bn) including a 50,000 capacity stadium and other facilities

Design: Populous (architects), Arup (engineering disciplines) Financial backers: The Government of Hong Kong under a design build operate contract for 25 years

Programming: ASM Global (concerts and other live entertainment, conferences and functions), Sportfive (sport content)

Special features: Kai Tak Sports Park will integrate world-class sports facilities with retail, wellness and community leisure spaces to create an urban oasis. With its Pearl of the Orient theme, the main stadium will boast a retractable roof and flexible pitch surface that can host a wide range of international, regional and local events in any weather.

Building(s) For The Future_Feature

Partnerships: The Kai Tak Sports Park consortium is led by Kai Tak Sports Park Ltd (KTSPL), a subsidiary of New World Development Company Limited and NWS Holdings Limited. The KTSPL project team comprises of recognised local and global industry leaders with extensive experience in the design, construction and operation of large-scale projects. ASM Global will be responsible for management and operation of the precinct. The Park will include 57,000m2 of retail space, 3,000m2 of restaurants, a bowling centre, a sports health/wellness centre, an event village,

a main plaza, a children’s play area, and numerous outdoor sports courts.

“Kai Tak Sports Park will transform the sports landscape in Hong Kong. ASM Global will bring world-class sports and entertainment events and deliver an outstanding experience to fans and clients alike. The renders of the venues provide a tantalising glimpse as to what that experience will look and feel like and we can’t wait to start delivering events.” – Darren Burden, executive director, ASM Global.

2024

Newcastlegateshead Quays (Newcastle, UK)

ASM Global

Naming sponsor: TBC

Purpose: Concerts, live entertainment, boxing, mixed martial arts, sport, family entertainment, comedy, e-sport, e-gaming, conferencing, association events, exhibitions and regionally tailored and produced events

Opening date: Summer 2024

Configurations: 12,500-capacity arena plus conference and exhibition centre with over 6,300m2 including conference suite for 900, exhibition halls totalling 5,500m2

Cost to build: £260m (€304m)

Design: Hook

Financial backers: Ask and Patrizia

Programming: ASM Global

Partnerships: Local and national premium brands, Gateshead Council, regional stakeholder and education institutions

“Derby Becketwell is perfectly placed to benefit from the demonstrable growth in 3,000-4,000 capacity shows in the UK”

Derby Becketwell Arena (Derby, UK)

ASM Global

Naming sponsor: TBC

Purpose: Concerts, live entertainment, family entertainment, comedy, sports entertainment, conferencing, exhibitions and corporate events

Opening date: 2024

Configurations: 3,500 capacity auditorium with flexible seating and standing modes

Cost to build: £39m (€45m)

Design: Corstorphine and Wright

Financial backers: St James Securities and Derby City Council

Programming: ASM Global

Special features: Becketwell Arena follows in the footsteps of the success of Bonus Arena in Hull and joins Swansea Arena as part

of a cohort of new 3,000-4,000 capacity venues in the UK, which represent a significant growth opportunity for the UK touring market. This new venue in the heart of the city of Derby will present intimate arena shows with fantastic sight lines and a first- class audience experience.

Partnerships: Close collaboration with Derby City Council and other regional stakeholders, putting the new venue at the heart of the city’s regeneration strategy, with a new entertainment, cultural and business events programme.

“We look forward to bringing world-class entertainment, sports entertainment and business events to Derby, in an innovative new venue, which is perfectly placed to benefit from the demonstrable growth in 3,000-4,000 capacity shows in the UK. We have been inspired by the vision shared for the city, and the growth and opportunities for the East Midlands economy more broadly. Along with a busy concert and entertainment programme, the venue will attract a wide range of business events and provide a great meeting place and activation platform for the region’s world-leading industrial sectors.” – Tom Lynch, group commercial director & senior vice president, Europe, ASM Global.

Emlive will be built atop a major mall development

Emlive (Bangkok, Thailand)

ASM Global

Naming sponsor: TBC

Purpose: Primarily entertainment and corporate banquets

Opening date: late 2024

Configurations: 5,000 maximum capacity

Cost to build: TBC

Design: The Mall Group

Financial backers: The Mall Group, AEG Real Estate

Programming: AEG Asia

Special features: Built atop a major mall development

Partnerships: TBC

2025

Cardiff Atlantic Wharf Arena (Wales, UK)

Oak View Group, Live Nation

Naming sponsor: TBC

Purpose: Live music, family shows, comedy and sport

Opening date: Spring 2025

Configurations: 15,000 capacity – standing and seated

Cost to build: £150m (€175m)

Design: HKO

Financial backers: Cardiff Council, Live Nation Entertainment, and Oak View Group, with Robertson Group as developers

Special features:

■ Single-tier arena to intensify the atmosphere for spectators and performers.

■ Seating and floor space that adapts to audience sizes anywhere between 3,500 and 15,000, and a variety of events from sports to family shows as well as live music and entertainment.

■ With world-class acoustics, fans and performers will be guaranteed the ultimate sound experience while noise levels are reduced to maintain a peaceful environment outside the arena.

“This project has reached an important milestone. It has been 22 years in the making, and we have made significant progress in recent years. The new indoor arena will be the primary catalyst of the regeneration of Atlantic Wharf.” – Russell Goodway, cabinet member for investment and development, Cardiff Council.

“Cardiff Atlantic Wharf Arena has been 22 years in the making, and we have made significant progress in recent years”

Jeddah Arena (Saudi Arabia)

ASM Global

Naming sponsor: TBC

Purpose: Primarily entertainment and sport

Opening date: December 2025 Configurations: 20,000 maximum capacity

Cost to build: TBC

Design: Chapman Taylor

Financial backers: SARH Real Estate Investments

Programming: ASM Global

Special features: First international standard arena in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Partnerships: TBC

“ASM Global is looking forward to being an integral part of the team to deliver this visionary project in Jeddah. We pride ourselves on joining forces with partners with whom we know we can make a difference to creating and delivering amazing experiences.” – Harvey Lister, chairman & chief executive, ASM Global (Asia Pacific & Gulf Region).

2026

Milano Santa Giulia Arena (Milan, Italy)

CTS Eventim

Naming sponsor: TBC

Purpose: 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, live music

Opening date: 2026

Configurations: 16,000-capacity indoors. Plus outdoor area of more than 10,000m2 for open-air events

Cost to build: €180m Design: TBC

Financial backers: TBC

“Our new arena in Milan will be a must-play for all major tours, and we will also be able to offer top events from the Eventim portfolio to the region around Milan and beyond in our own arena through the four Italian promoters in our Eventim Live promoter network. This is another excellent addition to our value chain.” – Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO, CTS Eventim.

“[CTS Eventim’s] new [Milano Santa Giulia Arena] will be a must-play for all major tours”

Bangkok Arena (Thailand)

ASM Global

Naming sponsor: TBC

Purpose: Primarily entertainment

Opening date: Late 2026

Configurations: 15,000 maximum capacity Cost to build: TBC

Design: The Mall Group

Financial backers: The Mall Group, AEG Real Estate

Programming: AEG Asia

Special features: Built atop a major mall development

Partnerships: TBC

TBC

MSG Sphere (London, UK)

MSG Entertainment

Purpose: Attractions, concert residencies, corporate events, award shows, product launches and select sporting events

Opening date: TBC. Planning application currently under consideration by the LLDC. “As we work through this process, our timeline will continue to evolve.”

Configurations: Scalable capacity of up to 17,500 seated or 21,500 when there is a mix of seated and standing

Design: See MSG Sphere at The Venetian

Special features: See MSG Sphere at The Venetian

