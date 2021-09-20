Australian live giants join forces for Vaxstage Pass initiative

Frontier Touring, Live Nation and TEG launch competition to incentivise music fans to get vaccinated

Australia’s three biggest promoters have united in a bid to encourage concert-goers to get vaccinated.

Frontier Touring, Live Nation and TEG have launched the Vaxstage Pass competition, which is offering five winners two tickets to a performance of every 2022 stadium and arena show promoted by the companies.

Entrants need to be be fully vaccinated Australian residents and must also answer the question: “Which live event are you most looking forward to seeing and why,” in 25 words or less at vaxstagepass.com.au. The competition closes on Tuesday, November 30.

“By getting vaccinated, you’re playing a valuable part in getting live entertainment back on the road and making our community safer,” reads the website.

Earlier this month, the Australian live business came together to launch pro-vaccination campaign #Vaxthenation, led by the Live Industry Venues & Entertainment Alliance. The scheme is backed by more than 400 Australian artists, performers, promoters, festivals, venues, ticketing platforms, record labels, producers, theatre and opera companies, streaming platforms and industry associations.

The Live Industry Venues & Entertainment Alliance has reported that 79,000 jobs in the live performance industry had disappeared by the end of 2020, and AU$23.6 billion of economic output lost.

According to the latest data from Australia’s Department Of Health, 47% of the population aged 16 and over are now double vaccinated.