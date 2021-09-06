Australia’s music industry launches #vaxthenation campaign

Frontier Touring/Mushroom Group, Live Nation, TEG and more are urging Australians to get vaccinated to "stop the interruptions" to live music

Australia’s live industry has come together to launch a pro-vaccination campaign under the banner #Vaxthenation.

Spearheaded by the newly established Live Industry Venues & Entertainment Alliance (which includes Frontier Touring/Mushroom Group, Live Nation, Live Performance Australia, Secret Sounds, TEG and more), the initiative urges Australians to get vaccinated against Covid-19 to “stop the interruptions” and end the cycle of lockdowns.

The initiative is backed by more than 400 Australian artists, performers, promoters, festivals, venues, ticketing platforms, record labels, producers, theatre and opera companies, streaming platforms, industry associations, peak bodies and more.

Advertisements for the campaign are being rolled out on national television and through social media.

“We all have a part to play in getting back to the gigs, events, concerts and festivals we love”

“We’re all united by the same vision: ending the constant interruptions to our live entertainment culture by encouraging everybody to get vaccinated,” reads a statement on the campaign website.

“We all have a part to play in getting back to the gigs, events, concerts and festivals we love. Live entertainment is one of the nation’s most beloved pastimes.

“So no matter who you are, your background or where you live, now’s time to get vaccinated. We guarantee the first show back will be one of the best of your life. There’s nothing on Earth that compares to seeing it for real.”

The Live Industry Venues & Entertainment Alliance says that 79,000 jobs in the live performance industry had disappeared by the end of 2020, and AU$23.6 billion of economic output lost.

As of 5 September, 38.4% of the country’s population are fully vaccinated, according to the government’s vaccine rollout update.

