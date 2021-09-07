fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

ASM appoints GM for Middle East’s largest convention centre

Debbie Kristiansen will assume the role of general manager of the new Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre, due to open in 2022

By IQ on 07 Sep 2021

Dr Debbie Kristiansen

Dr Debbie Kristiansen


ASM Global has appointed Dr Debbie Kristiansen as general manager of the new Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre, which will be the largest venue of its kind in the Middle East.

Kristiansen, who has lived and worked in the Middle East for 16 years, joins ASM from Novo Cinemas where she worked as CEO for more than seven years.

The Middle East vet ranked in the Top 30 Most Inspirational Women in the Arab World 2019 and Middle East Female CEO of the Year 2018.

“Debbie has more than 30 years’ experience in the industry and her leadership skills will bring many unique qualities to the role,” says ASM Global APAC & Gulf Region chairman and chief executive, Harvey Lister.

“Debbie has more than 30 years’ experience in the industry and her leadership skills will bring many unique qualities to the role”

“Her appointment will help consolidate ASM Global’s reputation in the region as the world’s leading producer of event experiences and enhance Bahrain’s standing as an international meetings destination.”

Kristiansen added: “To have the opportunity of working both for ASM Global, and to return to the beautiful destination of Bahrain, is a dream come true. This will allow me the privilege to help mentor and build the talent and skill set of young Bahrainis for generations to come.

“I look forward to working closely with Bahrain Tourism & Exhibition Authority to develop and grow the international MICE business, and to create a long-term legacy for Bahrain,” she concluded.

The Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre is scheduled to open in 2022.

ASM’s Middle East portfolio also includes the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai (cap. 17,000), the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre and the recently announced Jeddah Arena and the International Convention Centre Jeddah.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • The Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre
    ASM to operate largest convention centre in Middle East

    The Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre will include a 4,000-seat tiered auditorium which will be utilised for concerts

  • Thomas Ovesen, AEG Ogden
    Middle East calling

    Numerous challenges last year led to soft ticket sales in the Gulf countries, but there’s a well of untapped potential out there, says Dubai Arena's Thomas Ovesen

  • Coldplay, Abu Dhabi, Flash Entertainment, Middle East feature
    Market report: Middle East

    With Live Nation's recent launch in Israel, Adam Woods learns that optimism for the future is driving investment both in the Mediterranean and the Gulf states

Popular articles

news|06 Sep 2021

Europe’s first stadium show since Covid-19 sells out

feature|06 Sep 2021

The New Bosses 2021: Anna Parry, The O2

news|03 Sep 2021

4,000+ organisers register for second ‘Unmute Us’ march

news|02 Sep 2021

Scotland to implement vaccine passports for large events

news|03 Sep 2021

Electric Picnic cancelled: “We have run out of time”

The essential live music business newsletter