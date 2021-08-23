fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

WME investor GIC buys Eventbrite stake

The Government of Singapore Investment Corporation has acquired 5% of Eventbrite, adding to an existing stake in Endeavor (WME-IMG)

By Jon Chapple on 23 Aug 2021

GIC is based at Singapore’s Capital Tower

GIC is based at Singapore’s Capital Tower


image © Schnobby/Hans Bernhard (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Singaporean sovereign-wealth fund GIC has acquired a 5% stake in Eventbrite.

According to a recent filing with the US’s Securities and Exchange Commission, the self-service ticketing firm has sold 3,813,791 shares, or 5.05% of the its class-A common stock, to GIC (Government of Singapore Investment Corporation), which is wholly owned by the sate of Singapore.

GIC joined forces with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in 2017 to invest a combined US$1 billion in WME-IMG (now Endeavor), acquiring roughly 8% of the agency group’s shares, while another Singaporean government-owned fund, Temasek, owns a stake in CAA.

“As restrictions on in-person gatherings eased during Q2 2021, Eventbrite’s creators and their audiences re-emerged in force”

According to the filing, which is signed by GIC senior vice-presidents Celine Loh Sze Ling and Diane Liang, 3,738,791 of the shares acquired by GIC have sole voting power, while the remaining 75,000 have shared voting power with the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Eventbrite’s share price fell slightly, to $17.69, on news of the transaction, on 13 August, though it remains up around $8 year on year.

Earlier in August, Eventbrite reported a second-quarter net loss of $20.54 million, narrowing from -$38.59 million in Q2 2020. While it continues to face a “significant impact” from the coronavirus pandemic, paid ticket volume is picking up, the company said in its most recent earnings statement. “As restrictions on in-person gatherings eased during the second quarter of 2021, Eventbrite’s creators and their audiences re-emerged in force,” according to Eventbrite CEO Julia Hartz.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • The case was settled by the US district court for northern California, headquartered at the Phillip Burton Federal Building in San Francisco
    Eventbrite IPO investor lawsuit dismissed

    A California judge has granted Eventbrite's bid to dismiss in its entirety a suit that alleged the company misled investors in the run-up to its 2018 stock market launch

  • Lada Gaga, ArtRave Tour, Seattle, 2014, nikotransmission
    Lady Gaga exits WME for CAA

    The singer and actress, whose last tour with Tony Bennett grossed $15.3m in North America, is the LA agency's newest client

  • Omer Cohen, Brian Irving, Eventbrite
    Eventbrite hires senior execs

    Former Airbnb exec Brian Irving and tech veteran Omer Cohen have joined the ticketing firm as chief brand officer and chief people officer, respectively

Popular articles

news|19 Aug 2021

Ireland’s MCD: “We are angry and disappointed”

news|19 Aug 2021

European promoters reveal plans for Covid policies

news|19 Aug 2021

UK report: Double vaccination rate higher in concertgoers

news|20 Aug 2021

China’s live sector gets centralised ticketing system

news|20 Aug 2021

Pollen teams up with Justin Bieber for Vegas weekender

The essential live music business newsletter