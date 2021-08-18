WME parent Endeavor appoints new director

Jackie Reses joins a board that includes Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and chair Patrick Whitesell, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and more

Endeavor Group Holdings, the parent company of WME Entertainment, has appointed veteran technology and media executive Jackie Reses to its board of directors.

Reses is CEO investment firm Post House Capital and previously served as executive chair of financial services company Square. Prior to joining Square in 2015, Reses was chief development officer for technology Yahoo, and also served on the board of Alibaba Group.

She started her career at Goldman Sachs and later led the US media group at private-equity firm Apax Partners for 11 years.

Reses serves on the boards of Affirm Holdings, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, TaskUs and ContextLogic, and is also chair of the Economic Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

“I’m looking forward to partnering with Endeavor’s leadership to develop strategies that fully leverage the power of its diverse portfolio”

“We’re honoured to welcome Jackie to our board of directors,” says Ariel Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor. “Her leadership across corporate finance and enterprise technology, combined with her innate talent for driving innovation and cultivating culture, will be incredibly valuable to Endeavor as we continue charting our future as a public company.”

Reses joins a board of directors that includes Emanuel, Endeavor executive chairman Patrick Whitesell, Silver Lake co-CEO Egon Durban, Silver Lake managing director Stephan Evans, Uncle Nearest CEO Fawn Weaver, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former Xerox Corporation and Veon chair and CEO Ursula Burns.

“It’s great to join Endeavor’s board at this pivotal time,” adds Reses. “I’m looking forward to partnering with Endeavor’s leadership to develop strategies that fully leverage the power of its diverse portfolio and help propel its continued growth across the sports and entertainment landscape.”

Endeavor increased turnover by nearly US$500 million and paid off $600m of debt in the second financial quarter of 2021.

