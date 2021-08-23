Ticketmaster Switzerland partners with Samsung Hall

The 5,000-capacity Zurich-based hall has hosted artists including Halsey, Avril Lavigne, The 1975 and Biffy Clyro

Ticketmaster Switzerland has signed a deal with Samsung Hall, the renowned 5,000-capacity venue located in Dübendorf, Zurich.

Since opening in January 2017, the hall has put on performances from the likes of Halsey, Avril Lavigne, The 1975 and Biffy Clyro, and earned the Swiss Location Award for the top indoor event venue in Switzerland.

As the hall’s ticketing partner, Ticketmaster Switzerland will oversee every step of the fan journey with leading ticketing solutions and digital technology.

“We are pleased to announce this new partnership with Ticketmaster, one that will provide clear benefits for us and our customers,” says Anke Stephan, CEO of Samsung Hall.

Ticketmaster Switzerland will oversee every step of the fan journey with leading ticketing solutions and digital technology

“In choosing the team at Ticketmaster and their innovative products and services, we are more than satisfied that we’ve taken a significant step in the right direction to ensure our future success.”

George Egloff, MD Ticketmaster Switzerland, says: “The team and I are thrilled to join forces with Samsung Hall and support the wide variety of events held there, from club events right through to concerts with some of the finest local and international artists. We have the expertise, experience, and leading technology, but most importantly share Samsung Hall’s fan-first focus.”

The Live Nation-owned ticketer officially launched its Swiss operation in 2017 via a strategic partnership with local company Tixtec.

The company said it sees Switzerland as a “key market with a growing live entertainment business and significant venues”.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.