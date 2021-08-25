Russia’s live music industry on “brink of collapse”

Russia's leading live music association says some 10,000 events have been postponed and cancelled, causing a 90% drop in revenue

The Association of Concert, Theater and Ticketing Organisations (KTiBO) says Russia’s cultural sector is “on the brink of collapse” due to a lack of support from the government.

In the last year and a half, at least 10,000 events across the country have been postponed and cancelled – causing a 90% drop in revenue – according to the association.

The loss has affected more than 3,000 small and medium-sized businesses including event organisers, private theatres, concert venues and ticket operators.

“The lack of constructive dialogue has led to the fact that today the audience has 5 million tickets worth 8 billion rubles [€92m], and the industry cannot fulfil its obligations under the postponed events and is on the verge of bankruptcy,” warns the association.

KTiBO says it has repeatedly appealed to the federal authorities, but targeted assistance for the industry has been denied.

Now, the association is calling for an open dialogue with the government about the full reopening of the industry.

In the meantime, it is organising a series of events under the banner ‘The concert is over’ to raise awareness about the lack of support.

Tomorrow (26 August), KTiBO – along with representatives from SAV Entertainment, Broadway Moscow theatre company, Russian Show Center, Kassir, Eventation, MSM Group, Artistika, NCA group, Tele-Club Group and more – will host a press conference to discuss the consequences of the pandemic for the industry. More details about ‘The concert is over’ will be revealed then.

