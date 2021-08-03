Pukkelpop announces alternative event

Pukkelpop Kwartier will comprise four separate outdoor events featuring several Belgium artists that were due to perform at the flagship festival

Belgium’s Pukkelpop has announced an alternative event in lieu of the flagship festival, which was axed in late July due to new government Covid-19 regulations.

The event, dubbed Pukkelpop Kwartier, will take place between 19–22 August at the Muziekodroom site in Hasselt.

Pukkelpop Kwartier will comprise four separate outdoor events featuring several of the Belgium artists that were due to perform at the flagship festival.

Zwangere Guy, The Opposites, Whispering Sons, Bazart and Charlotte de Witte are among the repurposed acts.

A maximum of 1,500 attendees will be admitted to each of the four events. Aside from a valid festival ticket, festivalgoers will have to bring a form of ID and a valid Covid Safe Ticket, to prove they are fully vaccinated as of 14 days, recently tested negative or recently recovered from the virus.

The organisers have created a circulation plan with adapted walking routes to guide the public, however, there will be no social distancing once inside the festival and attendees are not required to wear a mask.

Day tickets for Pukkelpop Kwartier (€35) went on sale today and three of the four events have already sold out. Friday tickets are still available here. See the full line-up here.

The 66,000-capacity flagship festival would have taken place near Hasselt between the same dates, with artists including Liam Gallagher, Editors, Future, Anne-Marie and Marshmello.

The festival was cancelled as a result of new government regulations that would have required it to almost triple its on-site testing capacity with less than a month to go until gates open.

Pukkelpop was the last remaining major international music festival in Belgium following the cancellation of Tomorrowland in June and Rock Werchter in March.

Rock Werchter, Live Nation Belgium’s marquee festival, also opted to hold an alternative event in lieu of its 88,000-capacity flagship event.

Werchter Parklife, the socially distanced open-air concert series, welcomed 63,000 fans to Werchter’s Festivalpark from 1 July to 1 August.

