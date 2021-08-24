New South Wales set to gain two new arenas

Cedar Mill Group is bringing a 22,000-capacity outdoor amphitheatre and a 30,000-capacity concert venue to the Australian state

The Australian state of New South Wales is set to gain two multi-million-dollar arenas that will host “some of the biggest local and international acts touring in the country”.

The newly formed Cedar Mill Group today announced that it has acquired a 105-acre site in the Hunter Valley wine country, New South Wales (NSW), where it will build a purpose-built 22,000-capacity outdoor amphitheatre.

The venue, dubbed Cedar Mill Hunter Valley, is expected to open in 2023 at a cost of AUS$107 million.

Cedar Mill Group also recently announced a 30,000-capacity concert venue for Lake Macquarie in NSW as part of a AUS$235m redevelopment of Morisset Golf Course.

The group and its parent company, New South Wales-based property developer Winarch Capital, say they are on the lookout for more Cedar Mill sites in Australia.

“Cedar Mill Hunter Valley and Cedar Mill Lake Macquarie are purpose-built, the first in Australia on this scale,” says Cedar Mill Group general manager Kyle McKendry.

“Our aim is to provide an unparalleled visitor experience in the heart of the region, offering a gateway for tourists to connect with everything that makes the Hunter Valley a world-class visitor destination and event hub.”

Alongside the amphitheatre, there are plans for Cedar Mill Hunter Valley to house a 100-bed hotel, specialist food and beverage, a wine museum and multiple cellar doors. Development plans for Cedar Mill Hunter Valley will be lodged in the coming months.

News of the new venues comes after the group last month bought one of the county’s leading event management, logistics and production planning companies, Humm.

Cedar Mill Group says the recent purchases are part of its plan to “reinvigorate Australia’s live music and events industry as it recovers from the global pandemic”.

