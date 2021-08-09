New signings and rising stars: August 2021

From IQ 102, the latest trades and handshakes from the agency world, featuring Wet Leg, Brooke Combe and more

UK duo Wet Leg, a new signing for Paradigm’s Adele Slater, and Brooke Combe, repped by Lola Mitchell at 13 Artists, are among the latest acts to have been added to the rosters of international agents.

Wet Leg (UK)

Agent: Adele Slater, Paradigm

Amid a night of hazy scenes in their native Isle of Wight, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers found themselves at the summit of a ferris wheel. They decided to start a band. The band is called Wet Leg.

Arming themselves with guitars, a penchant for French disco, effervescent imaginations, and a shared love of the Ronettes and Jane Birkin through to Ty Segall and Björk, they set about making some recordings of their own.

Enter their debut single, ‘Chaise Longue’, and a deal with legendary indie label Domino, while forthcoming live appearances include support slots with Jungle and Inhaler.

Brooke Combe (UK)

Agent: Lola Mitchell, 13 Artists

Edinburgh-born vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Brooke Combe recently released her new single ‘A-Game’. Already familiar to legions of fans on social media through viral covers of the likes of Marvin Gaye, her acclaimed debut single ‘Are You With Me?’ arrived in May to a rapturous response, while her latest track provides another tantalising window into the world of a singularly talented young artist.

Combe played her first Glasgow headline show at the legendary King Tut’s on 5 August, and tickets sold out in a matter of hours, highlighting the buzz surrounding the soulful newcomer.

Combe discovered a love for music aged just five, after getting her first toy drum kit. Now aged 21, she has added saxophone, trombone, guitar, bass and piano to her repertoire, and taken influences from the 90s R&B played in her parents’ house, as well as the Motown her grandparents would play for her in order to help develop her songwriting skills.

