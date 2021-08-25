Move’s Bad Bunny stadium show sells out in a day

The Latin star's P Fkn R show is the first in a collaboration between Move Concerts and Bad Bunny manager Noah Assad

Bad Bunny’s highly anticipated hometown show at Puerto Rico’s Hiram Bithorn Stadium sold out in less than 24 hours, promoters Move Concerts and Noah Assad Presents have revealed.

The reggaeton sensation’s P Fkn R show, rescheduled from May 2020, went on sale on Friday (20 August) and sold out soon after. The concert, which takes place at the 18,000-seat stadium on 10 December, will be Puerto Rico-born Bad Bunny’s first show this year.

P Fkn R is the first announced show of a new partnership between Miami-based Move Concerts, which has an office in Puerto Rico, and Noah Assad, whose Rimas Music represents some of the world’s biggest reggaeton artists.

Everyone attending the P Fkn R show will be required to present proof of vaccination

Everyone attending the 10 December show will be required to present proof of full Covid-19 vaccination.

The Hiram Bithorn Stadium, the island’s largest, has previously hosted concerts by the likes Bon Jovi, Ozzy Osbourne, Rihanna, Shakira, Sting and Whitney Houston, in addition to its regular use as a baseball park.

Multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy-winner Bad Bunny will follow up the show with a world tour, El Último Tour del Mundo 2022, which kicks off on 9 February 2022 at the Ball Arena (20,000-cap.) in Denver, Colorado.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.