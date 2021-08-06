Long Time No See: Clockenflap gets back to live

The Hong Kong festival, which is planning a return this November, is staging a one-day event with domestic acts at MacPherson Stadium next month

Clockenflap Presents, the concert series organised by Clockenflap, Hong Kong’s biggest annual music festival, has announced Long Time No See, a one-day festival featuring some of the brightest musical talent in Hong Kong.

Taking place on Saturday 18 September at the 1,800-seat MacPherson Stadium in Mongkok, the show will mix much-loved veteran acts with up-and-coming stars. Among those performing are YellowPeril (featuring LMF’s Mc Yan), breakthrough acts such as Anna Hisbbur and Charming Way, and a full-band set from singer-songwriter Cehryl.

Clockenflap Music and Arts Festival last took place in 2018, the final pre-coronavirus edition (2019) cancelled at the last minute due to pro-democracy protests in the former British territory, which has been a special administrative region of communist China since 1997. Its 2021 edition is scheduled for 26–28 November at the Central Harbourfront Event Space in Central, Hong Kong Island.

Tickets for Long Time No See are priced at HK$480 (€52) + booking fee.

