fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

LA’s Staples Center reopens after 513 days

It was Mexican break-out stars Grupo Firme who had the honour of reopening Staples Center, as well as San Diego's Pechanga Arena

By IQ on 17 Aug 2021

Grupo Firme on stage at Staples Center

Grupo Firme on stage at Staples Center


image © Josh Barber/Bernstein Associates

Mexican band Grupo Firme have wrapped up a ten-night arena run in the US, seven of them at Staples Center in Los Angeles, selling more than 100,000 tickets and taking the record for the most shows in a single year at the venue by a Latin act.

The banda performers kicked off their west-coast tour at the 20,000-capacity Staples Center on 30 July – exactly 513 since the last show there, on 4 March 2020 – and returned on 31 July and 1, 4, 6, 7 and 8 August.

They then played a sold-out show at Footprint Center (18,000-cap.) in Phoenix, Arizona, on 13 August; reopened Pechanga Arena (16,100-cap.) in San Diego, California, on 14 August; and concluded with another sold-out show at Mechanics Bank Arena (10,400-cap.) in Bakersfield, California, on 15 August.

The shows, Grupo Firme’s first arena concerts, were promoted by Nederlander Concerts. With the O2 in London having reopened on 10 August, both of AEG’s flagship arenas are now back up to full capacity.

Founded in Tijuana in 2013 by Eduin Cazares and Joaquín Ruiz, Grupo Firme have risen to become one of Mexico’s most popular musical exports with their viral mix of “dance-happy norteñas, ranchera and banda music”.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|13 Aug 2021

Rock in Rio founder plans new 105,000-cap festival

feature|13 Aug 2021

“Just incredible”: Inside the O2’s emotional first shows back

news|16 Aug 2021

LN to require Covid-status certification for all US shows

news|16 Aug 2021

350+ Dutch fests join protest: “We will not silenced”

news|13 Aug 2021

Industry pros back Safe Spaces Now initiative

The essential live music business newsletter