König Pilsener Arena appoints new general manager

ASM Global has announced the appointment of Mirco Markfort as general manager of the König Pilsener Arena in Oberhausen, Germany.

Markfort is currently managing director of the Nürburgring circuit, a position he has held since 2016, and was formerly head of events and event design at Koelnmesse, the exhibition centre in Cologne. He succeeds Hrushida Kamthe, who has been interim GM since November 2020.

“Mirco is a great addition and brings with him a wealth of experience as a successful executive and strong relationships in the German market,” says John Sharkey, executive vice-president of ASM Global Europe.

“We are very excited to have him join our team. He will lead the reopening of the arena and the growth of the company together with our team in Oberhausen and our clients and partners.

König Pilsener Arena – operated by SMG before its merger with AEG Facilities to form ASM – has a maximum capacity of 12,650. Artists who have performed at the arena include Prince, Iron Maiden, Whitney Houston, Elton John, Take That, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Beyoncé and Linkin Park.

Markfort will take up his new position in November this year.

