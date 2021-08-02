Join the (I)Q: Issue 102 is out now

The packed-with-content August 2021 issue of IQ Magazine, the essential resource for the international live business, is available to read now

The August 2021 issue, which follows last month’s historic Pride-themed magazine, asks what’s next for livestreaming, checking in with experts in the sector to discover the future of a revenue stream that has helped keep artists and their teams afloat during the worst of the coronavirus crisis.

IQ 102 also looks at perhaps the only other part of the industry which has escaped relatively unscathed from the past 17 months: Touring exhibitions, whose producers and promoters have been able to take advantage of empty venues to remain operational while adhering to social distancing rules.

Elsewhere, IQ previews the upcoming (in-person) International Festival Forum in London; a host-renowned booking agencies pick the best new music and most promising acts on their rosters; and guest columnists get their teeth into topics including early-bird tickets and tips for returning to work.

