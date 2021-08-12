CTS Eventim to ticket Austrian Federal Theatres

JetTicket, a subsidiary of CTS Eventim, will provide ticketing services for the group's four Vienna-based theatres from the 2022/2023 season

CTS Eventim has signed a ticketing agreement with the Austrian Federal Theatres Group (Österreichische Bundestheater).

Under the agreement, JetTicket, a subsidiary of CTS Eventim, will provide ticketing services for the group’s theatres from the 2022/2023 season.

The Austrian Federal Theatres Group comprises the Burgtheater (the 1,260-capacity national theatre of Austria), Akademietheater (532), Wiener Staatsoper (1709), and Volksoper (1,261) in Vienna.

CTS Eventim’s JetTicket won the contract against an international field of competitors in a tender.

“We see this [partnership] as evidence of the strength and innovation of the JetTicket 2021 theatre ticketing solution”

Deciding factors included “the strategic security of having an international partner and innovative sales tools that can be adapted to changing needs,” enabling the group to place greater focus on customers and innovation going forward.

Prior to the coronavirus crisis, the Austrian Federal Theatres Group welcomed around 1.3 million visitors and generated revenue of around €57 million annually.

The managing director of the theatre group, Christian Kircher, says: “The results confirm that the decision to put the contract out to tender was the right one from a strategic and economic point of view. Following the opening of the new Federal Theatre box offices in the foyer of the Wiener Staatsoper, this is another sign of the change in our corporate culture toward a stronger focus on customer service, innovation and commercial viability.”

Alexander Ruoff, COO at CTS Eventim, added: “We are delighted to count Austrian Federal Theatres, another world-renowned opera and theatre group, among our customers. We see this as evidence of the strength and innovation of the JetTicket 2021 theatre ticketing solution, which is based on Eventim.Inhouse, the leading software in Europe.”

