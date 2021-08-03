Craig D’Souza joins WME as partner

D’Souza brings a roster that includes Dave, Krept and Konan, J Hus, Jacob Banks and Headie One to WME’s London office

Agent Craig D’Souza, known for his work with UK rap and hip-hop artists such as Stormzy, Dave, J Hus, and Krept and Konan, has joined WME as a partner.

Based out of the company’s UK office, D’Souza brings a roster that includes Aitch, Arrdee, Dave, D-Block Europe, Fredo, Headie One, Jacob Banks, J Hus, Joy Crookes, Krept and Konan, Mist, MoStack, and Young T and Bugsey. His hiring was announced today (3 August) by WME Music co-heads Lucy Dickins, Kirk Sommer, and Scott Clayton.

D’Souza (pictured) began his career at nightclub agency Mission Control, becoming managing director in 2007, and went on to oversee the growth of the business into the live touring market over the next three years. He left to join Primary Talent International in July 2010.

With Primary Talent, D’Souza guided Stormzy’s live career from 250-capacity club shows in 2015 through to his 2019 Glastonbury headline performance and a sold-out world tour. The grime superstar recently signed a global deal with CAA, while Primary has brought on board Anderson Paak agent Beckie Sugden (formerly of X-ray) as its latest hire.

D’Souza, who was Music Week’s UK agent of the year in 2020, moves into his new position at WME immediately. He is the agency’s latest new partner, following the hiring of hip-hop agents Caroline Yim and Zach Iser in the US earlier this year.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.