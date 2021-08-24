Boardmasters return brought ‘a lot of joy to people’

The local council says this year's edition of the Cornish surf and music festival has helped to counter the mental health problems caused by the pandemic

Surf and music festival, Boardmasters, returned to the Cornish town of Newquay this month for the first time since 2018.

Last year’s edition was called off due to coronavirus restrictions, while the 2019 event was cancelled due to severe weather warnings in the UK.

The festival’s return saw 50,000 attendees flock to Watergate Bay in Newquay between 11–15 August for performances from the likes of Gorillaz, Jorja Smith and Foals.

Despite subsequent reports that the festival may be linked to 4,700 Covid cases, Cornwall council’s portfolio holder for public health told a press briefing that cases were expected but that he was “reassured” they were not “translating into a serious life-threatening illness”.

The health official, Andy Virr, was also keen to emphasise the benefits of holding Boardmasters, adding: “Covid will have lots of impacts ongoing, and one of them is around loneliness and isolation and mental health problems.

“That festival brought a lot of joy to people. And, yes, there are some things we are having to deal with, but that was part of the judgement.”

Cornwall’s public health team said they won’t know the complete picture of the infections for another few days, though it is clear that about 800 of the positive cases are people who live in Cornwall.

Festival organisers said they “went above and beyond what was asked of us”. A spokesperson told the BBC: “Because of these measures, over 450 people who would otherwise have been at risk of passing on the virus did not attend or left the festival early.”

They added: “We look forward to sharing our experience of running the festival in the current circumstances with other large events so we can all continue to provide much needed economic benefit to our wider communities and entertainment to our loyal audience.”

All attendees over 11 years’ old were required to prove their Covid-19 status through the NHS Covid app before entering. Face masks were not compulsory but were encouraged.

People who camped at the festival had to take a second NHS lateral flow test during the event and log their results in the app.

