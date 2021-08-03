fbpx

Agencies pick hottest touring talent in latest IQ playlist

The August New Music playlist features tracks hand-chosen by agents at CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, X-ray Touring, ATC Live, WME and Mother Artists

By IQ on 03 Aug 2021

IQ August New Music playlist

The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live, showcasing some of the most exciting talent for August and beyond.

The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.

The May playlist features contributions from CAA, ITB, Paradigm, ITA, X-ray Touring, ATC Live, WME and Mother Artists, each of which have picked tracks showcasing some of their hottest touring artists.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s special Pride-themed playlist first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for the June playlist is:

AgencyArtistSong
CAACero IsmaelPublik
ITBW. H. LungShowstopper
ITBApollo JunctionLight Up The Sky
ITBKyle FalconerWait Around
ITBCONRADHindsight
ParadigmAdelphi Music FactoryRejoice With Me (I need You)
ParadigmAziyaBlood
ParadigmCaroline PolachekBunny Is A Rider
ParadigmLuca WildingBook Of Fate
ParadigmWet LegChaise Lounge
UTABadbadnotgoodSignal from the Noise
UTALawrenceHotel TV (Album)
UTATinasheBouncin
UTAYemi AladeEnjoyment
UTAPoppyHer
X-rayOrlando WeeksBig Skies, Silly Faces
X-rayInhalerIt Won’t Always Be Like This
X-rayThe MysterinesIn My Head
X-rayBrittany HowardStay High (Childish Gambino Remix)
X-rayStephen FretwellThe Goshawk and the Gull
ATCEmma Jean ThackrayOur People
ATCAltin Gun & Los BitchosErkilet Guzeli
ATCThe Goa ExpressOverpass
ATCFalle NiokeLeywole
ATCJoel CulpepperTears of a Crown
WMEKANE BROWN & blackbearMemory
WMECAMILA CABELLODon’t Go Yet
WMECOHEED AND CAMBRIAShoulders
WMEJ BALVINWherever I May Roam ft. Metallica
WMECHILDISH GAMBINO & Brittany HowardStay High (Remix)
Mother ArtistsEnola GayThrough Men’s Eyes
Mother ArtistsN.O.A.H.Hands Up

