Agencies pick hottest touring talent in latest IQ playlist

The August New Music playlist features tracks hand-chosen by agents at CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, X-ray Touring, ATC Live, WME and Mother Artists

The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live, showcasing some of the most exciting talent for August and beyond.

The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.

The May playlist features contributions from CAA, ITB, Paradigm, ITA, X-ray Touring, ATC Live, WME and Mother Artists, each of which have picked tracks showcasing some of their hottest touring artists.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s special Pride-themed playlist first.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Separated by agency, the full track list for the June playlist is:

Agency Artist Song CAA Cero Ismael Publik ITB W. H. Lung Showstopper ITB Apollo Junction Light Up The Sky ITB Kyle Falconer Wait Around ITB CONRAD Hindsight Paradigm Adelphi Music Factory Rejoice With Me (I need You) Paradigm Aziya Blood Paradigm Caroline Polachek Bunny Is A Rider Paradigm Luca Wilding Book Of Fate Paradigm Wet Leg Chaise Lounge UTA Badbadnotgood Signal from the Noise UTA Lawrence Hotel TV (Album) UTA Tinashe Bouncin UTA Yemi Alade Enjoyment UTA Poppy Her X-ray Orlando Weeks Big Skies, Silly Faces X-ray Inhaler It Won’t Always Be Like This X-ray The Mysterines In My Head X-ray Brittany Howard Stay High (Childish Gambino Remix) X-ray Stephen Fretwell The Goshawk and the Gull ATC Emma Jean Thackray Our People ATC Altin Gun & Los Bitchos Erkilet Guzeli ATC The Goa Express Overpass ATC Falle Nioke Leywole ATC Joel Culpepper Tears of a Crown WME KANE BROWN & blackbear Memory WME CAMILA CABELLO Don’t Go Yet WME COHEED AND CAMBRIA Shoulders WME J BALVIN Wherever I May Roam ft. Metallica WME CHILDISH GAMBINO & Brittany Howard Stay High (Remix) Mother Artists Enola Gay Through Men’s Eyes Mother Artists N.O.A.H. Hands Up

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.