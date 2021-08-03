Agencies pick hottest touring talent in latest IQ playlist

From David Bowie in early January through to George Michael on Christmas Day, 2016 has been a dark year for millions of music fans around the world
The August New Music playlist features tracks hand-chosen by agents at CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, X-ray Touring, ATC Live, WME and Mother Artists
By IQ on 03 Aug 2021
The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live, showcasing some of the most exciting talent for August and beyond.
The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.
The May playlist features contributions from CAA, ITB, Paradigm, ITA, X-ray Touring, ATC Live, WME and Mother Artists, each of which have picked tracks showcasing some of their hottest touring artists.
Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s special Pride-themed playlist first.
Separated by agency, the full track list for the June playlist is:
|Agency
|Artist
|Song
|CAA
|Cero Ismael
|Publik
|ITB
|W. H. Lung
|Showstopper
|ITB
|Apollo Junction
|Light Up The Sky
|ITB
|Kyle Falconer
|Wait Around
|ITB
|CONRAD
|Hindsight
|Paradigm
|Adelphi Music Factory
|Rejoice With Me (I need You)
|Paradigm
|Aziya
|Blood
|Paradigm
|Caroline Polachek
|Bunny Is A Rider
|Paradigm
|Luca Wilding
|Book Of Fate
|Paradigm
|Wet Leg
|Chaise Lounge
|UTA
|Badbadnotgood
|Signal from the Noise
|UTA
|Lawrence
|Hotel TV (Album)
|UTA
|Tinashe
|Bouncin
|UTA
|Yemi Alade
|Enjoyment
|UTA
|Poppy
|Her
|X-ray
|Orlando Weeks
|Big Skies, Silly Faces
|X-ray
|Inhaler
|It Won’t Always Be Like This
|X-ray
|The Mysterines
|In My Head
|X-ray
|Brittany Howard
|Stay High (Childish Gambino Remix)
|X-ray
|Stephen Fretwell
|The Goshawk and the Gull
|ATC
|Emma Jean Thackray
|Our People
|ATC
|Altin Gun & Los Bitchos
|Erkilet Guzeli
|ATC
|The Goa Express
|Overpass
|ATC
|Falle Nioke
|Leywole
|ATC
|Joel Culpepper
|Tears of a Crown
|WME
|KANE BROWN & blackbear
|Memory
|WME
|CAMILA CABELLO
|Don’t Go Yet
|WME
|COHEED AND CAMBRIA
|Shoulders
|WME
|J BALVIN
|Wherever I May Roam ft. Metallica
|WME
|CHILDISH GAMBINO & Brittany Howard
|Stay High (Remix)
|Mother Artists
|Enola Gay
|Through Men’s Eyes
|Mother Artists
|N.O.A.H.
|Hands Up
