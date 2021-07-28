US: Live Nation, Nederlander make senior hires

Cindy Agi has joined Live Nation Concerts' global touring team from WME, while Kate Guarrieri is the newest hire for Nederlander Concerts

Live Nation has appointed Cindy Agi, formerly a partner at WME, as global tour promoter in its Live Nation Concerts division.

In her new role, Agi, WME’s first black female partner, will be responsible for building relationships with international touring artists and booking major global tours. She will report to Omar Al-Joulani, who leads Live Nation Concerts’ talent and touring team, and Arthur Fogel, chairman of global touring.

At WME, which she joined in the post room in 2009, Agi represented Rihanna, Big Sean, Andra Day, Demi Lovato, Jazmine Sullivan, Snoh Aalegra, Cordae, 2 Chainz and Blxst.

“Agi brings an incredible breadth of knowledge and years of experience in the music industry. The respect that she has throughout the industry and her undeniable work ethic made her a must-have promoter on our expanding global team,” says Al-Joulani. “We are excited to have her on board and know she is going to continue to be a force in the touring industry.”

Leaving Live Nation, meanwhile, is Kate Guarrieri, who has joined independent US promoter Nederlander Concerts in its talent booking team.

In her new role, Guarrieri will programme Nederlander’s core California venues, including Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, City National Grove of Anaheim, San Jose Civic, California Performing Arts Center in San Jose, Heart Health Park in Sacramento and Somo Concerts in Sonoma County among others, as well as seeking new regional and national tour opportunities up to arena level.

Guarrieri most recently worked Live Nation as a local talent buyer and national tour director, booking events ranging from 2,000-capacity theatres to 40,000-capacity stadiums. She has worked with artists such as Foo Fighters, Panic! At the Disco, Incubus, Sia, Chris Stapleton, Bon Iver, Leon Bridges, Avril Lavigne, Ray LaMontagne, Massive Attack, Weird Al Yankovic and Alt-J.

“Kate’s national touring experience is a perfect fit to expand our booking department’s efforts,” says Alex Hodges, CEO of Nederlander Concerts. “As we continue to add venues and route and curate tours, it is essential to enhance our team with seasoned professionals, and we are thrilled Kate is joining our team.”

“I am excited to join the Nederlander Concerts team and look forward to contributing to the growth and success of their touring goals,” says Guarrieri.

