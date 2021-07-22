Ticketmaster Spain boss leaves after 22 years

After 22 years at the head of the business, Eugeni Calsamiglia is stepping down as CEO of Ticketmaster Spain. He will be succeeded by the company’s CFO, Ana Valdovinos, who said she intends to continue the technological innovation at the company.

Valdovinos was part of the team responsible for integrating Serviticket and Tick Tack Ticket into the global brand. Ticketmaster Spain is the largest ticketing company in the country and sold 7.5 million tickets during the financial year 2019.

On the other side of the Atlantic, dynamic pricing strategies pioneer Scott Holtz has joined AEG Presents‘ Global Touring and Talent division as Vice President, Ticketing Strategy. The newly-created role will see him “expand ticketing strategy and revenue generation efforts across all ticketing platforms, using the latest technologies to make nimble and strategic real-time pricing decisions in an effort to maximise revenue for the division’s touring artists”, according to the company.

Holtz brings 18 years of ticketing experience to the AEG Presents, and was most recently Vice President of Pricing and Distribution at Live Nation.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.