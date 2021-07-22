fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Ticketmaster Spain boss leaves after 22 years

And AEG Presents appoints dynamic pricing pioneer…

By IQ on 22 Jul 2021

Ana Valdovinos becomes CEO at Ticketmaster Spain


After 22 years at the head of the business, Eugeni Calsamiglia is stepping down as CEO of Ticketmaster Spain. He will be succeeded by the company’s CFO, Ana Valdovinos, who said she intends to continue the technological innovation at the company.

Valdovinos was part of the team responsible for integrating Serviticket and Tick Tack Ticket into the global brand. Ticketmaster Spain is the largest ticketing company in the country and sold 7.5 million tickets during the financial year 2019.

On the other side of the Atlantic, dynamic pricing strategies pioneer Scott Holtz has joined AEG Presents‘ Global Touring and Talent division as Vice President, Ticketing Strategy. The newly-created role will see him “expand ticketing strategy and revenue generation efforts across all ticketing platforms, using the latest technologies to make nimble and strategic real-time pricing decisions in an effort to maximise revenue for the division’s touring artists”, according to the company.

Holtz brings 18 years of ticketing experience to the AEG Presents, and was most recently Vice President of Pricing and Distribution at Live Nation.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|19 Jul 2021

Freedom Day ‘bittersweet’ for UK live sector

news|20 Jul 2021

Sponsor refuses to pay ‘super-spreader’ festival

news|19 Jul 2021

Live Nation mourns Theresa Velasquez (36)

news|20 Jul 2021

John Talbot joins AXS Europe

news|21 Jul 2021

CTS launches Singapore-based Eventim Live Asia

The essential live music business newsletter