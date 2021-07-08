The LGBTIQ+ List 2021: Sean Hill, UTA

Continuing a series of interviews with this year's queer pioneers, IQ speaks to Sean Hill, director of tour marketing at UTA in the UK

The LGBTIQ+ List 2021 – IQ’s first annual celebration of queer professionals who make an immense impact in the international live music business – was published in the inaugural Pride edition (issue 101) this month.

The 20 individuals comprising the LGBTIQ+ List 2021, as nominated by our readers and verified by our esteemed steering committee, have gone above and beyond to wave the flag for an industry that we can all be proud of.

To get to know this year's queer pioneers a little better, IQ asked each individual to share their challenges, triumphs, advice and more. Each day this month, we'll publish a new interview with an individual on the LGBTIQ+ List 2021.

Sean Hill

him/he/his

Director of tour marketing, UTA

London, UK

Uk.linkedin.com/in/hillsean

Tell us about a personal triumph in your career.

Managing and leading the promotional strategy for the Swedish House Mafia reunion in 2013 was an incredible moment in my career. It was a combination of ground-breaking experiential marketing, creative partnerships, visual artistry and a jaw-dropping live headline performance.

What advice could you give for young queer professionals?

Persevere and never give up. I have had many rejections on my journey but you can’t lose focus of what it is you want to achieve. I believe anyone can accomplish anything they want if they are determined.

Tell us about a professional challenge you often come across as a queer person.

For me, it’s just the simple ignorant comments or stereotypes. “That’s so gay” or “I’m surprised you’re into that.” I think those remarks stem from insensitivity, ignorance or a lack of personal experience with the LGBTQIA+ community.

What one thing could the industry do to be more inclusive?

Give more people a chance and widen the recruitment pool. Look in new places.

“I have had many rejections on my journey but you can’t lose focus of what it is you want to achieve”

A cause you support.

AKT, a charity for LGBTQIA+ youth who are homeless or living in a hostile environment.

What does the near future of the industry look like?

More women and individuals from under-represented communities in powerful roles.

How could the industry build back better, post-pandemic?

Innovation! Let’s not go back to our old ways. It’s time to shake things up. I feel the pandemic has taught us a lot and we need to learn from that. I love that we are now using digital and mobile to improve the customer experience at events.

People of all ages are coming online to purchase mobile tickets, which reduces the impact on the environment, decreases queuing times and makes everything available to you at the click of a button… even a drink during the interval at your favourite show!

