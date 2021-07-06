Netherlands hosts first post-restrictions festival

A sold-out Stereo Sunday welcomed 20,000 domestic and international visitors to Julianapark in Venlo last Friday and Saturday

Stereo Sunday welcomed 20,000 visitors to Julianapark in Venlo last weekend (2–3 July), marking the Netherlands’ first outdoor festival since the beginning of the pandemic in spring 2020.

The sold-out festival welcomed both domestic and international visitors to enjoy performances from the likes of Lucas & Steve, Bizzey, Wildstylez, Moksi, Jonna Fraser, Curbi, Frontliner, Warface, Partyraiser and Feestdjruud.

All attendees were required to show proof of identity (passport, driving license or ID card) and a negative test certificate or proof of full vaccination to gain entry to the event.

This test had to be taken within 40 hours before the start of Stereo Sunday, on Friday 2 July, by a recognised test location specially set up for events.

A negative test on Friday 2 July granted access to the festival on both Friday and Saturday. Those who were tested on Thursday 2 July were required to get tested again on Saturday 3 July in order to regain access.

The cost for a test to access Stereo Sunday was covered by the Dutch government and anyone who tested positive ahead of the event was granted a full refund from the festival.

Once attendees were granted entry to the festival, based on the requirements, they were not legally required to socially distance or wear a mask.

Ticketed events in the Netherlands have been permitted to go ahead at 100% capacity since 30 June if organisers require a vaccination certificate or negative test (the latter a maximum of 40 hours old) from attendees.

As of 1 July 2021, major events and music festivals that attract at least 3,000 visitors are covered by the government’s €300 million guarantee fund if the event can’t take place due to coronavirus measures.

