MTS expands Russian venue stable

MTS Entertainment, the live music company owned by Russia’s biggest telecommunications company, MTS, has taken over the running of one of the biggest concert venues in the Ural region of eastern Europe.

MTS Entertainment, part of Mobile Telesystems (MTS), organises concerts, festivals and theatre performances in Russia. MTS also owns a number of music venues, as well as ticketing companies MTS Ticketland and MTS Live.

Its newest venue is MTS Live Hall in Yekaterinburg (Ekaterinburg), formerly the Congress Centre of Ekaterinburg Expo, one of the largest exhibition complexes in Russia. In addition to getting a new name, the 5,000-seat venue will be kitted out with a new ticketing system that connects it to the wider MTS ecosystem, which also includes the telco’s МТS Premium and МТS Cashback services.

Opened in 2019, Ekaterinburg Expo features spaces for events, exhibitions and conventions. The multifunctional MTS Live Hall is capable of hosting major concerts and shows from ten to 5,000 people, according to MTS. Equipped with modern lighting and sound technologies, it was named the best congress hall (seated theatre-style venue) in Russia in 2020 at the Russian Business Travel & MICE Awards.

MTS is also lending its name and technologies to the ASM Global-run MTS Live Arena in Moscow. Originally set to launch in 2020, it will now open its doors in the fourth quarter of 2021.

