Live music HR leaders line up for third Recovery Sessions

A host of HR experts from global industry leading organisations are lined up for the next must-see Recovery Sessions on Thursday 22 July from 16:00 BST, which is free to watch for all IQ subscribers.

As businesses around the world start planning to reopen, one of the most significant steps for live entertainment will be bringing the workforce back up to full strength, following redundancies, furlough and many freelancers simply finding work elsewhere.

TheRecovery Sessions, Recruitment, Restaffing and Re-skilling, will quiz our HR heads about the various challenges they face as key markets reopen for business, as well as the opportunities to ‘build back better’ by spreading the recruitment net as wide as possible to help the industry become more diverse, equal and equitable.

Joining session chair Gordon Masson (IQ Magazine) are Catrin Lee (ASM Global), Heather Papst (Tait Towers), Brian Newman (Ticketmaster), Kirstie Loveridge (AEG Europe) and Nadu Placca (The Zoo XYZ.).

The Recovery Sessions, supported by ASM Global and Goodtill, is a series of fortnightly webinars designed to keep the live music industry updated about the international roadmap to reopening. All Recovery Sessions events are free to access for IQ subscribers.

The first Recovery Sessions event took place on 13 May, hosting high-level discussions on the issues around vaccine passports, the takeaways from this year’s major pilot events, and the road to recovery from the points of view of industry leaders, while our second Recovery Sessions event took place on 17 June, hosting topical debates and discussions on the issues around insurance, the top mitigation measures and the importance of political relationships will be in a post-Covid world.

To watch the Recovery Sessions panel live on Thursday (22 July), simply head to the dedicated Recovery Sessions page on the website for 16.00 BST/17.00 CEST. As with the first two events, the session will be available to watch back on demand.

