Lina Ugrinovska launches Banana & Salt agency

Lina Ugrinovska, one of the best-known booking agents in the Balkans, has launched her own agency, Banana & Salt, offering international booking, consulting, training and educational services for artists and live music professionals.

Ugrinovska was most recently head international booking at Password Production in Macedonia, and has also won respect for her work as an outspoken campaigner on mental health issues in the live music industry.

With Banana & Salt, which launches with well-known local acts such as Funk Shui, Ida Prester and Luboyna, with more to be announced, Ugrinovska says she aims to strengthen the industry in the Balkan countries by connecting promoters and artists across international borders.

The company will also offer training sessions and workshops dealing with topics such as mental health, stress, burn-out and work/life balance, and has partnered with Dr Katja Ehrenberg – author of Stay Sound and Check Yourself – with the psychologist joining the extended Banana & Salt team to offer her expertise to artists, agents, A&Rs, crew members, managers, labels, publishers and more.

“Her network and good reputation, especially in south-eastern Europe … opens doors for artists”

Commenting on the launch of the agency, Austrian promoter Georg Leitner (GLP) says: “I have found Lina to be extremely passionate in her approach to the artists and music she manages. Her network and good reputation, especially in south-eastern Europe, in combination with her strategic approach has opened doors for both artists and promoters.”

“She has passion and is determined to be successful in all she does,” adds live events consultant and IPM organiser Carl AH Martin. “Her knowledge and experience, both professional and personal, have given her the potential to become positively involved in a wide range of disciplines.

“Lina is a person you cannot help but fall in love with – an invaluable capability.”

Ugrinovska and the Banana & Salt team can be contacted on office@bananasalt.net.

