The LGBTIQ+ List 2021: Chris Ibbs, CAA

Continuing a series of interviews with this year's queer pioneers, IQ speaks to Chris Ibbs, agent at CAA in the UK

The LGBTIQ+ List 2021 – IQ’s first annual celebration of queer professionals who make an immense impact in the international live music business – was published in the inaugural Pride edition (issue 101) this month.

The 20 individuals comprising the LGBTIQ+ List 2021, as nominated by our readers and verified by our esteemed steering committee, have gone above and beyond to wave the flag for an industry that we can all be proud of.

To get to know this year’s queer pioneers a little better, IQ asked each individual to share their challenges, triumphs, advice and more. Each day this month, we’ll publish a new interview with an individual on the LGBTIQ+ List 2021. Catch up on the previous interview with Lauren Kirkpatrick, promoter assistant at DF Concerts in Scotland here.

Chris Ibbs

he/him

Agent, Creative Artists Agency

London, UK chris.ibbs@caa.com

Tell us about a personal triumph in your career?

I feel really honoured to work with a number of incredible clients on my roster that identify as LGBTIQ+, and helping them to amplify their voices and achieve their goals is incredibly rewarding.

Selling out Brixton Academy with Sink The Pink was a highlight, and working with Jodie Harsh, who is having real mainstream success since signing with Warner Music, has been fantastic.

Another recent stand out has been signing Charli XCX with the team here at CAA. She is a really special and innovative artist and has a huge year ahead of her.

What advice could you give for young queer professionals?

Be yourself. I feel you do your best work and achieve most when being your authentic self. I really feel that my career has benefited from me owning my passion for pop music and queer culture.

Tell us about a professional challenge you often come across as a queer person in the industry.

I’m happy to say that I’ve yet to experience any challenges directly because of my sexuality. I’m extremely lucky to work for a company that celebrates diversity and queer people and, in addition, the people that I work with in the wider industry on a day-to-day basis have always shown me the same respect that they do every other agent.

I’ve always been treated with the utmost respect and I hope that’s based on the merit of me being a good agent – who just happens to be gay. I know, sadly, this isn’t the case for everyone.

What one thing could the industry do to be more inclusive?

We all have a duty and must continue to make the industry as diverse and inclusive as possible. It’s important that everyone feels they’re represented and everyone feels like they have a place at the table. I still think the industry has a lot of work to do there.

A cause you support.

I’m a huge advocate for trans rights. I feel it’s greatly unfair that trans people still don’t have some of the most basic rights that many people take for granted – and that includes other members of the LGBTIQ+ community.

What does the near future of the industry look like?

I hope in the near future we see an end to much of the restrictions due to the pandemic and that our industry can start to recover after a terrible 18 months. I’m the eternal optimist and I do think when live music finally returns there will be more demand and shows will bigger and more special than ever!

How could the industry build back better, post-pandemic?

I feel we have really come together as an industry through the pandemic and supported each other through the worst period of time in our sector’s history. I hope that spirit of helping each other continues as we get back to live. It’s going to be a long road to recovery and we’re all going to need each other’s support more than ever.

