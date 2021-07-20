John Talbot joins AXS Europe

In his new role, Talbot, formerly of Ticketmaster, will head up business development for rival ticketing firm AXS

AXS has hired UK-based music exec John Talbot as director of business development.

Talbot worked for Ticketmaster from 2015 to 2020, overseeing business development for Ticketmaster International’s artist services business, and most recently headed up partnerships for electronic point of sale company Goodtill by SumUp.

“Joining the AXS team today is the latest step in my 15-year career in music, which has spanned concerts, ticketing and record labels,” he explains. “For almost a decade I was at Island Records, creating retail campaigns for acts such as Queen, Amy Winehouse and Florence and the Machine.

“I joined Ticketmaster in 2015 to oversee business development for their artist ticketing business in the UK and Europe, onboarding touring artists including Stormzy, Four Tet and the 1975.

“I hope to bring even more exciting partners to AXS’s wealth of existing high-profile clients”

“Earlier this year I worked for merchant services payment provider SumUp, targeting music venues, signing deals with Omeara and Lafayette here in London, as well as others.

“Outside of work, I’m an ardent music fan, I’ve managed bands and been an independent promoter and DJ for several years.”

Commenting on his new role at AXS Europe, which has preferred ticketing deals with events and venues including the O2 and SSE Arena Wembley (London) and British Summer Time Hyde Park, Talbot continues: “I’m very excited to be joining a company whose technology and culture is so well respected across the industry. I hope to bring even more exciting partners to AXS’s wealth of existing high-profile clients.”

