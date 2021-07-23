Festival Safe releases Covid-19 festival guide

The industry-backed safety initiative is informing fans how this year's festival season will be different and what will be expected of them

UK festival safety initiative Festival Safe has released a new guide that aims to make fans aware of how Covid-19 will affect the festival experience, as well as steps to take to keep each other safe.

The Festival Safe site, launched by festival organisers in 2018, offers festivalgoers a one-stop shop for information on every aspect of going to festivals, from what to expect before you go to camping, crime, drugs, alcohol and sexual and mental health.

The new Covid-19 section on Festivalsafe.com provides information on expectations around social distancing, mask wearing and vaccinations, what to do if you develop Covid-19 symptoms at a festival, setting up and using the NHS (National Health Service) Covid Pass for events and more.

Festival Safe founder Jon Drape (Engine No 4) says: “With festivals getting going again, event organisers want to make sure that we are supporting our customers to understand what will be expected of them in the post-Covid-19 season, as well as letting them know what we are doing to help keep them safe.

“Event organisers want to make sure that we are supporting our customers to understand what will be expected of them”

“There is so much new information for people to take in, we have collated this in one place and in simple terms so everyone knows what to expect.

“We are also very aware that there will be thousands of young partygoers attending events for the first time this summer, and we hope the wider site will be really useful for them in understanding what to expect and getting prepared before they go.

“After a year of no partying, we also want to remind people that tolerance levels to alcohol and other drugs may be greatly reduced. There is lots of practical information on the site about how to reduce harm and stay safe.”

In addition to fans, Festival Safe is available to all organisations invested in promoting wellbeing and safety at their events, says the organisation. Event organisers can request access to Festival Safe’s assets through the partners area on the website.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.