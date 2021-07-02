fbpx

news

Dusseldorf’s Dome gets new name, bigger capacity

D.Live’s PSD Bank Dome features a bigger capacity, as well as a range of other upgrades including a revamped backstage area

By IQ on 02 Jul 2021

PSD Bank Dome, Dusseldorf

image © Kai Kuczera/D.Live

Dusseldorf’s Dome arena, most recently called the ISS Dome, was renamed PSD Bank Dome yesterday (1 July) under a new naming-rights partnership between the German bank and arena operator D.Live.

In addition its new name, the arena is getting a capacity increase, from 14,300 to 15,151, as well as a range of new improvements, including new LED lighting, a 70m² LED screen at the visitor entrance, revamped VIP boxes, new parking spaces (taking total capacity to 2,300) and a modernised and expanded backstage area.

PSD Bank Dome (pictured), which in is former guises has hosted performances by the likes of Foo Fighters, Pink, Panic at the Disco and Udo Lindenberg, has also installed a new Covid-secure ventilation system with a high rate of fresh-air replacement.

Michael Brill, CEO of D.Live, says: “Modern, innovative and comfortable – the new Dome has all of these attributes. Over the past months all areas of the venue have been redesigned, renovated and modernised so that all of our partners, event organisers, artists and visitors feel completely at home here.

“We have listened carefully to our promoters and customers over the past few years”

“Thanks to this upgrade, the Dome 2.0 can now develop its full potential and be the attractive live entertainment venue that we want for the city of Düsseldorf.”

“We have listened carefully to our promoters and customers over the past years, taken their opinions and criticisms of the Dome on board, and integrated them into our makeover of the venue,” says the venue’s manager of booking and events, Jele Schuh. “Some examples of that include the bigger crew catering area and the expanded backstage areas. We are confident that productions and audiences alike will feel the positive effects of these changes.”

Gregor Eßer, general manager of the Dome, adds: “People will be laughing, dancing and rocking at the Dome. … We are delighted to welcome our partners and our public to the new ambience and the new look. Making live entertainment an experience that you can touch and feel – that’s the new mission of the PSD Bank Dome.”

 

