CTS launches Singapore-based Eventim Live Asia

Led by CEO Jason Miller (ex-Live Nation), the new company sees CTS Eventim bring its European promoting expertise to the touring markets of Asia

Leading international promoter and ticket agency CTS Eventim has announced the launch of Eventim Live Asia, an expansion of its European promoter alliance Eventim Live with a focus on China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia.

The new company, headquartered in Singapore, is led by CEO Jason Miller, who, as senior vice-president of international and emerging markets for Live Nation, led that company’s touring activity across its Asia and the Middle East offices until he stepped down last year.

In addition to Eventim Live Asia, Eventim Live, formed in early 2019, includes 36 promoters in 15 countries, the most recent addition being Matt Schwarz’s DreamHaus in Germany. The launch of Eventim Live Asia, a joint venture with Miller, follows a similar tie-up with promoter Michael Cohl in North America, first announced last year.

“Following on from our joint venture with Michael Cohl in the US market, the launch of Eventim Live Asia marks another key milestone in achieving our strategic objective of offering tours and ticketing around the world,” says Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of Bremen-based CTS Eventim. “This is a further sign that, as announced, CTS Eventim will emerge from the coronavirus crisis with renewed strength.”

Frithjof Pils, managing director of Eventim Live, says: “We’re delighted to welcome Jason Miller to the team. He has extensive experience in our industry in Asia at the highest level and has an excellent network of contacts. He will enable Eventim Live Asia to bring amazing concerts by leading international artists to fans in this major world region. We also want to intensify our work with local artists going forward.”

With Live Nation, Miller produced 80% of the highest-grossing Asian tours for western artists in the past decade, including Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Madonna, Maroon 5 and U2. Prior to joining LN Nation, Miller was an agent at CAA, where he worked with high-profile clients including Beyoncé, Jimmy Fallon, Kanye West and Stevie Wonder.

“The pandemic has created unprecedented global demand for live music and shared experience. With Asia representing over half of the world’s population and its fastest-growing middle class, there is no better time or place to be launching an event promotion company,” says Miller.

“Eventim Live’s tremendous resources, vision, experience, and respect across the live event industry make it the perfect joint venture partner.”

