BTS sell 1.33m tickets for Muster Sowoozoo live stream

BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, the recent two-day virtual concert with K-pop superstars BTS, was attended by 1.33 million unique viewers from 195 countries, livestreaming platform VenewLive has revealed.

Muster Sowoozoo, which celebrated the boy band’s eighth anniversary, comprised two live broadcasts from Seoul, on 13 and 14 June. It is the latest high-profile livestreamed event for the Korean act, following several record-breaking virtual shows in 2020.

Tickets were priced ₩49,500 (US$43.80) for one day or ₩90,000 ($79.60) for both shows, with a special 4K HD/multi-view package (₩59,500/$52.60 per day) available for members of BTS’s official fan club. By IQ’s calculations, that results in a gross of over US$58 million from ticket sales alone; the Indian Express estimates the total gross of more than $71 million including merch sales.

In addition to the concerts, which fans with ‘multi-view’ tickets could watch from a variety of vantage points, VenewLive provided a chat feature for fans which was also open to band members. “The chat activity increased dramatically once BTS sent their messages, energising fans who realised that BTS was in the chat as well,” says VenewLive’s CEO John Lee.

In a statement, Lee comments: “We were thrilled to be given the opportunity to showcase BTS’s amazing talent – and even more thrilled with the show’s overwhelming success and turn-out. Once again, VenewLive proved it is the ultimate platform for delivering the world’s best virtual concert experiences. Each BTS concert has pushed the envelope further in terms of what technology and talent can do to elevate the fan experience and this concert was no different.”

VenewLive is partially owned by BTS’s label and management company, Hybe (formerly Big Hit Entertainment).

