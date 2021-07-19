fbpx

news

Adriana García-Abril Ruiz named See Tickets chief

Former Stubhub exec will head up operations of See Tickets Spain

By Gordon Masson on 19 Jul 2021

Adriana García-Abril Ruiz


See Tickets has announced an addition to its international senior management team, following the hire of Adriana García-Abril Ruiz in the new role of managing director of See Tickets Spain. She brings a wealth of knowledge drawn from corporate, commercial and intellectual property law and extensive ticketing experience with her most recent position being that of Rights Holder Manager (Spain) at Stubhub.

Ruiz starts with the business with immediate effect and will be an integral part of the wider See Tickets international team as it develops and grows operations in a collaborative and consistent manner across Europe, the United States and beyond. She is charged with developing all aspects of See Tickets’ Spanish business including building the team to address all of the operational activities with a focus on client support, client and customer service and business development.

Rob Wilmshurst, group CEO of See Tickets says, “We are very excited we have secured Adriana’s services to help us deliver world class services into a region where culture and entertainment are a very important part of life. 

“This important step in our Spanish operation is a first of many actions we will take to give our clients, both old and new, and their customers, the market leading services they deserve.”

Ruiz comments, “It is an honour to join See Tickets, a benchmark company in ticketing, because we share the excitement and goal of being a key player in the recovery of culture, and the support of artists and promoters. Most especially in this sensitive, but pivotal time.

