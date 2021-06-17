UTA signs Demi Lovato worldwide

Lovato joins United Talent Agency on the back of achieving number one with their recent album, Dancing with the Devil

UTA has signed Grammy-nominated artist Demi Lovato for worldwide representation in all areas.

One of the decade’s most successful artists, Lovato’s most recent release, seventh studio album Dancing with the Devil: The Art of Starting Over, went to No 1 on the Billboard charts, while her new documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, has earned positive reviews since debuting at SXSW.

In addition to her work as a recording artist, she is known as an advocate for mental health awareness and LGBTQ causes.

Lovato’s most recent tour, 2018’s Tell Me You Love Me, was the 77th highest grossing of the year, earning US$24.1 million from 41 shows.

Lovato, who uses non-binary (they/them) pronouns, was formerly represented by WME. They are managed by Scooter Braun Projects.

