US inventor patents ‘thermometer of the future’

An American inventor has patented a new thermometer design he says will allow the taking of temperature readings without physical contact at live events such as concerts and sports matches.

The patented design, for a ‘method and device for measuring subject’s body temperature’, combines a hands-free temperature reading device with a clear face shield, allowing venue staff to take the temperature of patrons while still keeping 6’ (2m) social distance. Public venues in many countries take patrons’ temperature on entry, as as a fever or high temperature is one symptom of Covid-19.

Jacob Gitman, who is credited as co-inventor of the thermometer device, tells Coach & AD: “Previous non-contact thermometers are problematic in this world of social distancing, as it is necessary to get close enough to take a reading. The face shield also provides extra protection for the operator, while the hands-free element means passing between multiple users can be done more safely.”

Current thermometers rely on operators getting well within 2m of the person being tested to ‘fire’ the temperature gun at their head. With the Gitman design, the operator aims their head-mounted pointer at the subject’s head, whereby the temperature is measured and appears on the operator’s display.

The device is just one of 18 patents held by Gitman, who also owns Florida-based logistics company Faster Freight.

He tells the Saturday Star that “after conducting comprehensive market research throughout the event industry, we found that demand for such an invention was very high. We bring together the world of data and detection and the worlds of event production, sports and even law enforcement.”

According to Gitman, the new thermometer can be “used at the entrance to absolutely any venue: event halls, airports, hospitals and educational institutions, just to name a few.”

He and his business partner, Victor Lander, began development on the device shortly after the coronavirus outbreak in early 2020.

This article forms part of IQ’s Covid-19 resource centre – a knowledge hub of essential guidance and updating resources for uncertain times.

