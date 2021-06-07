fbpx

news

UK promoter Magnitude Live launches

Magnitude Live, a division of Newcastle's Ingenious Events Group, is headed up by Kieran Stewart, formerly of SSD

By IQ on 07 Jun 2021

Magnitude Live is promoting Sigma

Magnitude Live is promoting Sigma


image © 3 Beat Records

Newcastle, UK-based event production company Ingenious Events Group has launched Magnitude Live, a new national promoter headed up by Kieran Stewart, formerly of SSD Concerts.

At SSD – responsible for last summer’s socially distanced Unity Arena – Stewart worked across the company’s portfolio of events and venues, including festivals This is Tomorrow (15,000-cap.) and Hit the North (5,000-cap.) and venues Riverside and Think Tank (350-cap.).

Operating out of Ingenious Events’ Newcastle office, Magnitude Live will focus on “bringing a new wave of artists to the forefront of UK music, offering opportunities to independent artists and delivering a diverse programme of live music entertainment across the country”, according to Ingenious.

“This is a fresh start and the possibilities are endless”

“I’m excited for this new opportunity and taking the reins driving forward this new division, which I believe will be an excellent addition to both the north-east and national music scenes,” says Stewart. “This is a fresh start and the possibilities are endless. We’re looking forward to getting back into venues with some amazing talent as we begin to return to live.”

Ingenious Events Group director Daniel Burnett adds: “This is an extremely exciting move for the company, and with Kieran’s invaluable expertise within the industry I really feel we have the key to bringing a plethora of fantastic live events nationwide. After over a year of isolation we are ready to hit the ground running, bringing gig-goers and fans up and down the country exactly what they have been waiting for.”

Upcoming Magnitude Live shows include Sigma, James Hype, Karen Harding, Shane Codd and Harlee. The company has also struck an exclusive ticketing deal with See Tickets.

 

